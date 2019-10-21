Teen caught with knives told police they were for 'cutting cheese and ham'

A teenager jailed for carrying two large knives at a Suffolk railway station told police they were for cutting cheese and ham.

Aaron Neziri, 18, of no fixed abode, was caught with two nine-inch blades in his waistband at Bury St Edmunds railway station on July 11 - which caused the suspension of trains.

On Monday, Ipswich Crown Court heard how Neziri was stopped by police on platform two with Flynn Matthews.

Matthews refused to be searched and jumped onto the railway line, halting trains, and was later discovered to be in possession of a machete.

But Neziri disclosed to officers that he was carrying two large kitchen knives in the same incident, the court heard.

In police interview, Neziri told officers the knives were for preparing sandwiches - one for cutting cheese and one for cutting ham.

He previously pleaded guilty to possessing two bladed articles in a public place at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on July 12.

The court heard how Neziri had three previous convictions, two drug-related offences and one charge of carrying a 14-inch axe in a public place - for which he was handed a Detention Training Order (DTO) as a juvenile.

Joe Bird, defending, said: "The main mitigation is his age. He turned 18 in May if this year and he entered a guilty plea on July 12.

"There is no suggestion he tried to hide these knives from officers and fully engaged with them.

"He understands the seriousness of what he has done. He has previously worked and wants to make a contribution to society.

"He is at a point when he can get his life back on track and not trouble these courts again."

Judge Martyn Levett said: "I reject that they [the knives] were for cutting up cheese and cutting up ham. It is an explanation bare of any credibility.

"I suspect you only disclosed the knives when you realised the game was up.

"No-one goes out with blades unless there is going to be serious harm to another or serious disorder."

Judge Levett sentenced Neziri to 14 months in prison and he will have to serve at least half of his sentence in custody.

Matthews, 22, of Eldith Avenue, Fordham, Cambridgeshire, was previously sentenced to 16 months in prison at Ipswich Crown Court on August 8.