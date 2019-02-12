Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Woman arrested in connection with crash that killed mum-of-two

PUBLISHED: 10:33 26 February 2019 | UPDATED: 10:45 26 February 2019

Saria Siggers and her son, Dexter. Ms Siggers was described by her family as a

Saria Siggers and her son, Dexter. Ms Siggers was described by her family as a "bubbly woman who lived and breathed for her children and grandchildren." Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Archant

A 33-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with a fatal crash in Essex last summer.

The fatal collision happened on the B1010 in Hazeleigh Picture: GOOGLE MAPSThe fatal collision happened on the B1010 in Hazeleigh Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The woman, from Chelmsford, was arrested on February 25 on suspicion of manslaughter, causing death by dangerous driving and false imprisonment.

She was questioned and subsequently released on bail until March 22.

It follows the death of Saria Siggers, 44, who was killed after the black Ford Fiesta she was travelling in collided with a lorry on August 30 last year.

She was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened at around 1.40pm on the B1010 near Hazeleigh.

Mrs Siggers’ family paid tribute to her following the incident, describing her as “a wonderful mum, nanny and wife.”

They said: “She was a bubbly woman who lived and breathed for her two sons and two grandchildren.

“She was taken from us far too soon and our hearts will forever be in pain.”

Another person was seriously injured in the collision and was also taken to hospital.

Witnesses to the incident and anyone with information or dash cam footage should call PC Martyn Wells of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting incident 539 of August 30.

Alternatively, email the team here.

Most Read

Stabbing near railway station sees police swoop on entrance

The front entrance of Clacton railway station is currently closed after a police incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Woman airlifted to hospital and three injured in crash on blind bend

A woman was airlifted to Addenbrooke's following a crash between a light goods vehicle and a car near Eye. Picture: Franz Sidney

Fuller Flavour: Rumours are Ipswich Town is cursed... I’m beginning to believe it!

Will Keane is floored at the DW Stadium Picture Pagepix

Stu says: Dobra dangerous, confident Cotter and a title chase – Town U23s win again

Armando Dobra celebrates the opening goal with Bailey Clements Picture: ROSS HALLS

New schools planned for Suffolk - but where will they be?

Copleston High School will have a new classroom block, allowing it to create another 200 student places. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Stabbing near railway station sees police swoop on entrance

The front entrance of Clacton railway station is currently closed after a police incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Woman airlifted to hospital and three injured in crash on blind bend

A woman was airlifted to Addenbrooke's following a crash between a light goods vehicle and a car near Eye. Picture: Franz Sidney

Fuller Flavour: Rumours are Ipswich Town is cursed... I’m beginning to believe it!

Will Keane is floored at the DW Stadium Picture Pagepix

Stu says: Dobra dangerous, confident Cotter and a title chase – Town U23s win again

Armando Dobra celebrates the opening goal with Bailey Clements Picture: ROSS HALLS

New schools planned for Suffolk - but where will they be?

Copleston High School will have a new classroom block, allowing it to create another 200 student places. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Rush hour A14 crash causing miles of tailbacks

The tailback on the A14 between Stowmarket and Bury St Edmunds is stopping commuters Picture: LAURENCE CAWLEY

Unbroken sunshine and highs of 18C – Will we smash another weather record today?

People enjoy the sunshine in Christchurch Park, Ipswich. Picture: GRGG BROWN

Ambulance hand over times at A&E rise again in winter

Crews have 15 minutes to restock and sterilise their ambulances Picture: SU ANDERSON

Woman arrested in connection with crash that killed mum-of-two

Saria Siggers and her son, Dexter. Ms Siggers was described by her family as a

“We’ve lost six stone together and have never felt better”

Paul Fisk and wife Allie Catchpole-Fisk who, undertook the Onelife Suffolk 12 week weight loss programme. Picture: Neil Didsbury
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists