Woman arrested in connection with crash that killed mum-of-two

Saria Siggers and her son, Dexter. Ms Siggers was described by her family as a "bubbly woman who lived and breathed for her children and grandchildren." Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY Archant

A 33-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with a fatal crash in Essex last summer.

The fatal collision happened on the B1010 in Hazeleigh Picture: GOOGLE MAPS The fatal collision happened on the B1010 in Hazeleigh Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The woman, from Chelmsford, was arrested on February 25 on suspicion of manslaughter, causing death by dangerous driving and false imprisonment.

She was questioned and subsequently released on bail until March 22.

It follows the death of Saria Siggers, 44, who was killed after the black Ford Fiesta she was travelling in collided with a lorry on August 30 last year.

She was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened at around 1.40pm on the B1010 near Hazeleigh.

Mrs Siggers’ family paid tribute to her following the incident, describing her as “a wonderful mum, nanny and wife.”

They said: “She was a bubbly woman who lived and breathed for her two sons and two grandchildren.

“She was taken from us far too soon and our hearts will forever be in pain.”

Another person was seriously injured in the collision and was also taken to hospital.

Witnesses to the incident and anyone with information or dash cam footage should call PC Martyn Wells of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting incident 539 of August 30.

Alternatively, email the team here.