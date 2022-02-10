Young fundraiser's new charity goal from football match
A prolific young fundraiser is set to embark on his next mission - to raise money for three military charities - and a senior political figure could be helping his cause.
Suffolk teenager Jamie Small is organising a fun day that will include a charity football match pitting a team of military veterans against the official England fans football team in aid of Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen and Families Association (SSAFA), Scotty’s Little Soldiers and Hidden Warriors.
The Farlingaye High School pupil has chosen the charities because of the support they provided after his dad, Corporal Chris Small, took his own life in 2016 when he was struggling to cope with life outside the army after 21 years in the Royal Logistics Corps.
And the 13-year-old from Rendlesham is hoping to recruit MP Johnny Mercer, a former parliamentary under-secretary for defence people and veterans, to join the veterans' team for the game at Woodbridge Town FC on May 22.
Previously, he featured in the EADT when he smashed his £200 target by collecting £6,000 for SSAFA from a family fun day.
His mum Mandy said: “Last time, his target was £200 and he raised £6,000. He would definitely like to raise more, but also, he just wants to raise awareness of the charities and what they do to help.
“He was just absolutely amazed by how much he raised. He was only ten at the time. I mean, £600 is huge, but £6,000 is way beyond what he ever dreamed of.”
Jamie has also raised money for charities by designing VE Day T-shirts and he has also appeared in a video with Coronation Street actor Antony Cotton as part of the SSAFA Big Brew Up campaign.
In a video with the British Army, he opened up about how his father’s suicide had affected him.
He said: “I just can’t feel happiness when he’s not there. In public I won’t like seeing families because I see them having so much fun and I’m like, ‘I wish I could do that.’
“My dad was ill, he didn’t get help, please don’t do what he did.”
To donate, visit https://protect-eu.mimecast.com/s/4ukECRzwFvvrNXi9dBeg?domain=gofund.me
For more information about the fun day and football match, visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/323139809504299/?ref=share