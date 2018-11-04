Teenage boy escapes knifepoint robbery in Clacton by punching perpetrator

A 16-year-old boy was threatened with a knife during an attempted robbery in Clacton.

It happened at around 6.15pm on Monday, October 29, as the teenager was cycling down an alleyway between Blenheim Road and Park Road.

According to a spokesman for Essex Police, a man threatened the boy with a knife and demanded he empty his pockets.

He said: “The teenager did not hand over any of his possessions and managed to cycle away after punching the man.”

The man then rode off on a black Carrera bike.

He is described as around 5ft 11ins tall, with blond hair and was wearing dark clothing.

The spokesman added the teenager was not injured.

Witnesses or anyone who saw a man in the area at the time matching his description is asked to contact Clacton Police Station on 101, quoting reference 42/157767/18.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org