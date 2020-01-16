Teenager left "shaken" after bike stolen during knifepoint robbery

An 18-year-old had his bike stolen at knifepoint. Picture: ZOE MAC ZOE MAC

A teenage lifeguard who worked two jobs to afford his Mafia bike was left "shaken" after robbers stole his prized possession during a knifepoint attack.

Brad, 18, from Clacton was cycling down St John's Road when two men snatched his treasured bike from him.

The robbers demanded Brad to hand over the bike - which is worth hundreds of pounds and has two distinctive purple wheels - threatening him with a knife.

Officers from Essex Police are now investigating the incident, which Brad's older sister Zoe says has "shaken" her younger brother and has made her "feel sick".

Essex Police said: "A Mafia bicycle was stolen from the victim, who is in his late teens, between 8.30pm and 9pm on January, 13.

"Two men are reported to have threatened the victim with a knife, before making off with the bike."

Brad has since been reunited with his multicoloured bike after Zoe published a plea on Facebook.

Unfortunately, the seat has been stolen and significant damage has been done, meaning Brad will have to pay to have it repaired.

Speaking of the upset the theft caused, Zoe, 24, said: "It is just sick knowing people will carry knives to get what they want."

She said that Brad is very shaken up after being threatened with a knife and now has no mode of transport.

"Brad worked two jobs to save money up to get a good bike without gears, as he always has trouble with them," said Zoe.

"He paid for it out of his own money so he could use it to get to and from work instead of relying on my mum to take him."

Anyone with information about the bike is asked to call 101 and quote the crime reference number 42/6958/20.