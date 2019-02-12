Partly Cloudy

Teenager stabbed in back following fight in St Osyth

PUBLISHED: 13:45 17 February 2019 | UPDATED: 13:53 17 February 2019

A teenager has been stabbed following a large fight in Colchester Road, St Oysth Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

A teenager has been stabbed following a large fight in Colchester Road, St Oysth Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Archant

A teenager has suffered a stab wound to the back following reports of a large group of teenagers fighting in St Osyth near Clacton.

Police were called at around 12.55am today, Sunday, February 17, to reports of the brawl in Colchester Road.

A spokesman from Essex Police said: “We also received reports that a man had armed himself with a baseball bat after he was assaulted.

“We attended the scene and the group left the area.”

Officers then received reports that a 16-year-old boy had suffered a stab wound to his back during the fight.

He was rushed to hospital for treatment although his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

A 58-year-old man from St Osyth was arrested at around 5.50am today on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

He remains in custody as he is questioned by detectives.

Detective sergeant Phil Terry, of Clacton CID, said: “We believe that the group of people involved in the fight may have been at a party at a property in the area.

“During that fight, a teenager suffered a serious puncture wound to his back.

“We understand that other people who attended the party and people living close by may have filmed the incident.”

If you have any information that could assist officers in their investigation, call Clacton CID on 101 quoting incident 57 of February 17.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org

