14-year-old girl sexually assaulted by men in alleyway

An assault has taken place in an alleyway in Haverhill between Horace Eves Close and Withersfield Road. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenage girl was grabbed and sexually assaulted by two men in Haverhill.

The incident took place on Monday, September 16 at about 5pm in an alleyway between Horace Eves Close and Withersfield Road, near to a cemetery.

The victim, aged 14, reported passing two males in the alleyway who both grabbed her inappropriately.

She was unhurt following the sexual assault but was distressed and shaken.

Since the incident officers have been patrolling the area and enquiries are continuing, however no other similar incidents have been reported.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact Haverhill police quoting reference number 37/56080/19.