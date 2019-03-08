E-edition Read the EADT online edition
14-year-old girl sexually assaulted by men in alleyway

PUBLISHED: 14:57 19 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:38 19 September 2019

An assault has taken place in an alleyway in Haverhill between Horace Eves Close and Withersfield Road. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenage girl was grabbed and sexually assaulted by two men in Haverhill.

The incident took place on Monday, September 16 at about 5pm in an alleyway between Horace Eves Close and Withersfield Road, near to a cemetery.

The victim, aged 14, reported passing two males in the alleyway who both grabbed her inappropriately.

She was unhurt following the sexual assault but was distressed and shaken.

Since the incident officers have been patrolling the area and enquiries are continuing, however no other similar incidents have been reported.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact Haverhill police quoting reference number 37/56080/19.

Most Read

Netflix crews spotted filming major new movie in Suffolk

Ralph Fiennes, known for playing Voldemort in Harry Potter will be one of the main characters in Sutton Hoo Netflix movie The Dig. Picture: PA IMAGES

Six-bedroom Suffolk house to appear on Grand Designs

Kevin McCloud's Channel 4 Grand Designs team have visited a house in Hartest, west Suffolk Picture: IAN WEST/PA

Revealed: The patient ratings of every doctor’s surgery in Suffolk

GP's across Suffolk have been highly rated by its patients in the annual GP Patient Survey for 2019. Picture: MONKEY BUSINESS FOTOLIA

Suffolk archaeologists set sights on former Time Team village

Channel 4's Time Team have previously carried out archaeological digs in the Suffolk village Picture: ALAN MACKLEY

Police swoop on residential street

Police swoop on Trinity Walk in Stowupland. Picture: ARCHANT

