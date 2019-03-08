Man attempted to kiss teenage girl's neck in roadside sexual attack

A teenage girl was sexually assaulted by a van driver as she stopped to check on her car in a lay by in Ipswich Road, Otley Picture: GOOGLE Archant

A teenage girl was grabbed by a man who tried to kiss her neck after she stopped at the roadside in Otley to check on her car.

The 17-year-old victim stopped in a lay-by just off the B1078 Ipswich Road at 8.50am on Monday, June 17 as she was driving between Charsfield and Debach.

She had pulled over to check her car, a black Fiat 500, and as she did a navy blue van drove passed.

Shortly afterwards the man who had been driving the van returned to the lay by on foot and approached her.

He is reported to have asked if she needed help before grabbing her wrist and attempting to kiss her neck.

The victim was able to kick herself free and drive away unharmed but she has been left shaken following the sexual assault.

The suspect is described as white, of tanned complexion, aged in his early 20s, approximately 6ft tall with long, dark brown and wavy hair which almost reaches his shoulders.

He has a stretcher in one ear and was wearing grey or black baggy tracksuit bottoms, which were stained with a black and white substance, possibly paint. He also wore a white, V-neck tee-shirt.

Police are appealing for witnesses, or anyone who may have been travelling in the area between 8.30am and 9am who may have dash cam or helmet cam footage which may help with enquiries.

Officers are also keen to speak to anyone who may have seen a navy blue van either parked on the road or driving in the area at the time of the incident, or who may recognise the description of the suspect.

Anyone with information or dash-cam footage should visit here quoting reference 37/34892/19 or call Suffolk police on 101.

Witnesses can also contact Pc Georgia Kirby here. emailing.