Boy, 15, remains in intensive care after shooting in Kesgrave
PUBLISHED: 12:38 02 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:57 02 October 2020
Archant
The 15-year-old boy who was shot on his way to school last month remains in intensive care in hospital.
The boy regained consciousness at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge last week after being shot in the head in Friends Walk, Kesgrave, on the morning of Monday, September 7.
A Suffolk police spokesman has confirmed the boy remains in intensive care.
MORE: Second court appearance for teenager accused of shooting boy, 15, in Kesgrave
You may also want to watch:
Another boy, also aged 15, was arrested several hours after the shooting by armed police in Westwood Avenue, Ipswich.
He was subsequently charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of injury after being quizzed by detectives.
The suspect, from the Woodbridge area, has been remanded to appear at Ipswich Crown Court on December 7 and a provisional trial date has been set for January 25 next year.
The shooting rocked the Kesgrave community to the core, with police remaining in the area for several days after the horrific shooting.
MORE: Timeline of how Kesgrave shooting horror unfolded
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.