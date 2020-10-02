Boy, 15, remains in intensive care after shooting in Kesgrave

The 15-year-old boy was shot in Kesgrave on September 7 as he walked to school Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

The 15-year-old boy who was shot on his way to school last month remains in intensive care in hospital.

Police closed Friends Walk after arriving at the scene Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Police closed Friends Walk after arriving at the scene Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The boy regained consciousness at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge last week after being shot in the head in Friends Walk, Kesgrave, on the morning of Monday, September 7.

A Suffolk police spokesman has confirmed the boy remains in intensive care.

Another boy, also aged 15, was arrested several hours after the shooting by armed police in Westwood Avenue, Ipswich.

He was subsequently charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of injury after being quizzed by detectives.

The suspect, from the Woodbridge area, has been remanded to appear at Ipswich Crown Court on December 7 and a provisional trial date has been set for January 25 next year.

The shooting rocked the Kesgrave community to the core, with police remaining in the area for several days after the horrific shooting.

