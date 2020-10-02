E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Boy, 15, remains in intensive care after shooting in Kesgrave

PUBLISHED: 12:38 02 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:57 02 October 2020

The 15-year-old boy was shot in Kesgrave on September 7 as he walked to school Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The 15-year-old boy was shot in Kesgrave on September 7 as he walked to school Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

The 15-year-old boy who was shot on his way to school last month remains in intensive care in hospital.

Police closed Friends Walk after arriving at the scene Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNPolice closed Friends Walk after arriving at the scene Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The boy regained consciousness at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge last week after being shot in the head in Friends Walk, Kesgrave, on the morning of Monday, September 7.

A Suffolk police spokesman has confirmed the boy remains in intensive care.

MORE: Second court appearance for teenager accused of shooting boy, 15, in Kesgrave

You may also want to watch:

Another boy, also aged 15, was arrested several hours after the shooting by armed police in Westwood Avenue, Ipswich.

He was subsequently charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of injury after being quizzed by detectives.

The suspect, from the Woodbridge area, has been remanded to appear at Ipswich Crown Court on December 7 and a provisional trial date has been set for January 25 next year.

The shooting rocked the Kesgrave community to the core, with police remaining in the area for several days after the horrific shooting.

MORE: Timeline of how Kesgrave shooting horror unfolded

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Felixstowe student returns to school after positive Covid test

A student at Felixstowe School, previously called Felixstowe Academy, tested positive for Covid-19 last month Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Some good news in Suffolk’s war on drugs

Police carrying out a drugs raid in Suffolk. Picture: KAREN WILLIE

Farmers toast first grape harvest on idyllic tide mill site

Thorington Mill Vineyard's first grape harvest, which took place on October 1, 2020 Picture: POLLY BAINES

New ‘LifeLink’ project to help reduce demand on NHS helps 500 people

Haverhill LifeLink project leaders celebrating the success of the pilot in 2019. Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COUNCIL

Woman suffers serious injuries after collision with car

Police at the scene of the collision on Waveney Drive, Lowestoft. PHOTO: Lowestoft Police