Teenage speedway star to speak at head injury conference

Suffolk speedway racer Sam Norris, who battled his way back to health after suffering serious head injuries in a crash. Picture: CAROL DOWNIE Carol Downie

Teenage Suffolk speedway rider Sam Norris will be one of the keynote speakers at the Headway neuro conference in Ipswich.

Sam, aged 16, who raced for Mildenhall Fens Tigers, recovered from a serious injury in a crash that left him in a coma and unable to walk or talk. He will accompanied by his mum Claire who has been a mainstay throughout.

Also speaking will be Dawn Astle, the daughter of England and West Bromwich Albion footballer Jeff Astle, who died from a brain injury brought on from heading heavy leather footballs as a player in the 1960s and 70s.

The conference takes place at Wherstead Park on October 7 and will hear from expert speakers on brain injury, stroke, dementia and neurology, as well as hearing about Headway Suffolk services and future projects.

Headway Suffolk supports adults who have an acquired brain injury, stroke or a neurological condition. For more detauils go to www.headwaysuffolk.org.uk.