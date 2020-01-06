E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Scarred man accosts teenager on residential street

PUBLISHED: 16:15 06 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:26 06 January 2020

A 14-year-old boy has been accosted by a scarred man in Ipswich. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

A 14-year-old boy has been accosted on a residential street by a man with a visible scar.

The incident happened at around 12.45pm on January 2 when the boy was walking along Chatsworth Drive in Rushmere St Andrew, Ipswich.

A man stopped his car next to the boy and got out, asking to borrow his phone because he was lost.

The man then told the boy that he knew where he lived before getting back into his car and driving off.

Police are looking to speak to a man in relation to the incident.

He is described as being between 50 and 60 years old, around 5ft 2ins, skinny build and with a visible scar.

He was also described as wearing a blue jumper.

The boy was unharmed and no threats were made by the man during the accosting.

Suffolk police are now asking for anyone who may have information or saw anything suspicious to contact officers on 101 quoting reference 37/383/20.

