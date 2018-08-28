Teenager charged with robberies and witness intimidation

A 17-year-old was arrested by Suffolk police in connection to three robberies Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with three robberies in Ipswich.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The teenager has been charged with allegedly stealing a speaker, a cigarette lighter and a belt, as well as assaulting three people and intimidating witnesses, across two separate incidents.

The first alleged incident, on September 25, took place in St Stephen’s Church Lane, Ipswich.

It is reported that a mobile speaker and a cigarette lighter were stolen from two juveniles who were also assaulted.

Next month, on October 25, another robbery took place in the same location.

This time a 16-year-old boy was threatened before being punched in the face and having his belt taken.

Police arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection with the incidents and subsequently charged him with three counts of robbery in addition to two counts of witness intimidation.

The teenager appeared before Ipswich Youth Court on Thursday, November 8.

He has been bailed to appear before the same court on Thursday, November 15.