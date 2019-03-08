E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Teenager arrested after assault leaves victim in critical condition

PUBLISHED: 11:17 11 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:24 11 November 2019

An 18-year-old has been arrested following the serious assault which took place outside the Moon and Starfish pub. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

An 18-year-old has been arrested following the serious assault which took place outside the Moon and Starfish pub. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm following an attack outside a pub which left a victim with a serious head injury.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was assaulted at around 2.40am on Sunday, November 10 outside the Moon and Starfish pub in Clacton, near to Tubby Isaacs fish bar.

He was approached by a group of men who punched the victim and kicked him several times when he was on the floor leaving him hospitalised in a critical but stable condition.

An 18-year-old man from Holland-on-Sea handed himself in to Clacton police station this morning where he was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and remains in custody for questioning.

