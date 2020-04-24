E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Teenager charged in connection with stabbing of boy, 15

PUBLISHED: 11:04 24 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:04 24 April 2020

A man has been charged in connection with a stabbing on Wednesday night Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A 15-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a stabbing in Newmarket.

Officers were called at around 7.30pm on Wednesday, April 22 to reports that a boy, aged 15, had been stabbed in Elizabeth Avenue.

The victim was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge, for treatment. His injuries are not life-threatening.

A 15-year-old boy from Newmarket, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested on Wednesday, April 22 in connection with the incident and taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

He has now been charged with wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm and threatening a person with a bladed article in a public place.

The boy is due to appear before Suffolk Magistrates’ Court in Ipswich today (Friday, April 24).

Another boy, aged 16 and from Newmarket, was also arrested on Wednesday, April 22 on suspicion of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

He has since been released on bail to return to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre on Thursday, May 14.

