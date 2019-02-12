Teenager charged with murder and attempted murder

A teenager has been charged with the murder of a man found stabbed in Colchester.

A 17-year-old boy from Woolwich, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged by Essex Police last night, Saturday, February 16, with murder, attempted murder and possession of a knife.

A police spokesman said the charges follow the death of Carl Hopkins, 49, who was found dead in Ryegate Road on Monday, February 11, and with the stabbing of another man, who was discovered in George Street on Sunday, February 10.

The teenager was remanded in custody to appear before magistrates in Chelmsford tomorrow.

A post mortem examination revealed that Mr Hopkins died from a stab wound to the left lung.