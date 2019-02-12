Partly Cloudy

Teenager charged with murder and attempted murder

PUBLISHED: 09:44 17 February 2019 | UPDATED: 10:00 17 February 2019

Archant

A teenager has been charged with the murder of a man found stabbed in Colchester.

Officers stood guard at public entrances to Ryegate Road after a man was found dead Picture: JAKE FOXFORDOfficers stood guard at public entrances to Ryegate Road after a man was found dead Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

A 17-year-old boy from Woolwich, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged by Essex Police last night, Saturday, February 16, with murder, attempted murder and possession of a knife.

A police spokesman said the charges follow the death of Carl Hopkins, 49, who was found dead in Ryegate Road on Monday, February 11, and with the stabbing of another man, who was discovered in George Street on Sunday, February 10.

The teenager was remanded in custody to appear before magistrates in Chelmsford tomorrow.

A post mortem examination revealed that Mr Hopkins died from a stab wound to the left lung.

