Man charged with murder and attempted murder

Murdoch Brown, 31, died from stab wounds in Colchester in May despite the efforts of paramedicts to revive him. Picture: ESSEX POLICE Archant

A 19-year-old man from Colchester has been charged with the murder of Murdoch Brown following a stabbing and assault in the town earlier this year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Reece McHutcherson, of Pillow Way, Buckingham, was due to appear before Chelmsford Magistrates Court today.

Mr Brown, aged 31, was fatally stabbed on May 7 in Buffett Way, Colchester, whilst another man was also assaulted.

Mr McHutcherson was charged on Thursday December 19 with murder, attempted murder and being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.