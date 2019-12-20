E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Man charged with murder and attempted murder

PUBLISHED: 15:22 20 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:22 20 December 2019

Murdoch Brown, 31, died from stab wounds in Colchester in May despite the efforts of paramedicts to revive him. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Murdoch Brown, 31, died from stab wounds in Colchester in May despite the efforts of paramedicts to revive him. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Archant

A 19-year-old man from Colchester has been charged with the murder of Murdoch Brown following a stabbing and assault in the town earlier this year.

Reece McHutcherson, of Pillow Way, Buckingham, was due to appear before Chelmsford Magistrates Court today.

Mr Brown, aged 31, was fatally stabbed on May 7 in Buffett Way, Colchester, whilst another man was also assaulted.

Mr McHutcherson was charged on Thursday December 19 with murder, attempted murder and being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

