Man charged with murder and attempted murder
PUBLISHED: 15:22 20 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:22 20 December 2019
A 19-year-old man from Colchester has been charged with the murder of Murdoch Brown following a stabbing and assault in the town earlier this year.
Reece McHutcherson, of Pillow Way, Buckingham, was due to appear before Chelmsford Magistrates Court today.
Mr Brown, aged 31, was fatally stabbed on May 7 in Buffett Way, Colchester, whilst another man was also assaulted.
Mr McHutcherson was charged on Thursday December 19 with murder, attempted murder and being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.
