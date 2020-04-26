Teenage girl allegedly spat in police officer’s mouth
A teenage girl has been arrested after allegedly punching and kicking police officers – and spitting in the mouth of one.
The 16-year-old remains in custody on suspicion of assaulting three emergency workers and breaching the peace.
Essex Police said officers reported being assaulted at an address in Colchester this morning.
They were called to a domestic related disturbance in Rochdale Way at around 4am following reports of shouting at an address.
A police spokeswoman said: “An officer reported that a girl spat in her mouth while she was being detained.
“Two other officers reported being punched and kicked while the girl was being assisted in custody.”
Assistant Chief Constable Andy Prophet described the allegations as “utterly unacceptable behaviour towards my officers”.
He said: “Although incidents like these are rare, clearly every single one has a huge effect on people who are simply doing their job – keeping our county safe.”
