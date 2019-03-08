Teenage girl 'shaken' after being grabbed by biker

A teenager has been left "shaken" after being grabbed by a biker on the streets of Stowmarket.

The girl was walking with a group of friends in the area of Needham Road and Gipping Way between 6.45pm and 7.15pm on Saturday, September 14, when they noticed they had been followed by a motorcyclist for a short distance.

The biker then rode up to the girls and grabbed one of them by the arm before letting go and then riding off.

The girls were very shaken as a result of the incident but otherwise unharmed.

The motorcycle was described as "loud" with a large single front light and large black leather panniers at the back. The motorcyclist was wearing a black leather jacket and helmet.

A spokesman from Suffolk Constabulary said: "Anyone with any information about this incident or anyone travelling in the area that may have captured relevant dash-cam footage is asked to contact Stowmarket Police quoting reference 37/55689/19."