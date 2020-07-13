E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Appeal launched after teen suffers serious head injury at skate park

PUBLISHED: 12:09 13 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:25 13 July 2020

Bury St Edmunds Skate Park opened in 2014. Picture: ARCHANT/FILE PICTURE

Bury St Edmunds Skate Park opened in 2014. Picture: ARCHANT/FILE PICTURE

A teenager is seriously ill in hospital after hitting his head in a fall at a skate park in Bury St Edmunds.

Messages of support have flooded in for the 16-year-old, named as Sid but whose surname has not been confirmed, who is now in Addenbrookes Hospital after suffering a seizure following the incident at the skate park in Olding Road on Saturday.

A GoFund Me appeal ‘Support for Sid’ has now been launched to support his parents Darrin and Kirsty as they wait with him at his bedside at the hospital.

The appeal has been launched by his aunt Tara Hudson.

On the GoFund Me page she said Sid had been with friends at the skate park when he fell and hit his head.

Bury St Edmunds Skate Park remains open following the accident. Picture: ARCHANT/FILE PICTUREBury St Edmunds Skate Park remains open following the accident. Picture: ARCHANT/FILE PICTURE

He was taken to West Suffolk Hospital where, after assessment, he was immediately transferred to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.

“A neuro team awaited his arrival and took him directly to surgery to relieve the pressure on his brain,” she said.

“He is currently stable but when the swelling returns, as the doctors know it will, if it swells too quickly they will have to remove part of the skull to save his life.

“Obviously, we are praying they are able to keep that under control. Even still, there is a chance of brain damage and ultimately rehab. Either way, he has a very long road ahead of him, and while we pray for full recovery, the reality is that may not be the case and there will be a lengthy rehabilitation for him.”

Sid’s family are asking anyone who helped him after he was hurt to message them via the Bury St Edmunds Skate Park Experience Facebook page, which has received dozens of messages of support and been shared more than 1,000 times.

In a post, the Experience said: “We have been asked by Sid’s family to try and make contact with any of the people directly involved with his immediate care after his slam as they would like to reach out to you. If you helped to care for Sid, or can help us find them, please please DM us.”

It is not known if Sid was using a skateboard when he fell at the park, which is owned by West Suffolk Council.

A council spokesperson said it had sent an inspector to assess the scene in the wake of the incident but the skate park remained open.

“We are sorry to hear that this skate park user is receiving hospital treatment,” she said.

“We heard about the incident this morning and sent an inspector to check the site. They have done so and also confirmed that signage is in place. This states that helmets and knee pads must be worn, and users do so at their own risk. We wish the young man a full and speedy recovery.”

A spokesperson for East of England Ambulance Service said they were first called to the skate park at around 2.15pm on Saturday.

“An ambulance and a rapid response vehicle were called to the Skate Park in Bury St Edmunds following reports that a boy had become injured,” the spokesman said.

“One patient was transported to West Suffolk Hospital for further assessment and care.”



