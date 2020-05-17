Teenager suffers arm injuries during ‘disturbance’ in Stowmarket

An 18-year-old man has been taken to hospital after suffering injuries to his arm following an altercation in Stowmarket.

Suffolk police were called at around 2pm on Sunday after receiving reports of a disturbance in Jubilee Avenue.

The victim was taken to hospital, though his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or changing.

Police say this was an isolated incident but they will be visible in the area to offer reassurance to the community.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact police, quoting CAD number 158 of Sunday, May 17.