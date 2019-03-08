14-year-old boy knocked off scooter in hit and run

A boy was knocked off his scooter in Yoxford High Street Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 14-year-old boy was knocked off his scooter by a car in Yoxford near Saxmundham.

The collision happened at around 4pm Tuesday, April 23, on the A1120, High Street.

According to a spokesman for Suffolk police, the boy was riding along the pavement and waited on the flagstones as a car approached.

However, a lorry drove past a number of parked cars, restricting the width of the road and forcing the car to mount the flagstones.

In doing so, the boy was knocked off his scooter.

The spokesman added: “As a result of the collision, the boy was left shaken and sustained slight bruising and grazes.

“The driver of the car involved failed to stop or report the collision and officers are appealing for this person to come forward.”

The car is described as being a silver Volkswagen Polo.

Any witnesses to the collision or anyone with information should contact PSI Chris Sadler at Christopher.Sadler@suffolk.pnn.police.uk or Halesworth Police Station on 101, quoting CAD 301 of April 23.