Teenage girl who died after being pulled from water at Clacton pier is named by police

Three helicopters on the scene of an incident in Clacton Picture: DANIEL KINGHAM DANIEL KINGHAM

A 14-year-old girl who died after being pulled from the sea close to Clacton Pier has been named by police.

The air ambulance rushed to the scene in Clacton PICTURE: JAKE FOXFORD The air ambulance rushed to the scene in Clacton PICTURE: JAKE FOXFORD

Malika Shamas, from Luton, died after three people were rescued from the water near Marine Parade at around 1.40pm on Thursday, August 8.

An 18-year-old man remains in a critical condition and a 15-year-old girl is in a stable condition.

The Coastguard, ambulance crews, the Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) and crews from the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were all called to attend the scene.

Emergency services, including air ambulances, attended the scene close to Clacton Pier PICTURE: JAKE FOXFORD Emergency services, including air ambulances, attended the scene close to Clacton Pier PICTURE: JAKE FOXFORD

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We are continuing to support her family during this difficult time.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with them."

It is believed the three people pulled from the water were related.

Councillor Alex Porter, Tendring District Council's Portfolio Holder for Tourism and Leisure, said the council would be reviewing its procedures with its partners on the Tendring Water Safety Forum, to see what they can do to limit the chances of another tragedy happening in the future.

The forum, which was set up last summer, includes the RNLI, the Royal Life Saving Society, Coastguard, Essex Police, Essex Fire Service and the harbour authorities.

He said: "This was a tragic incident, and our thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of those involved.

"I would like to also praise the work of our Beach Patrol staff, who were first on scene and supported emergency services with their efforts.

"Clacton beach is safe but, just like any other beach, the sea can be a dangerous place - regardless of how competent or careful a swimmer or beach visitor you are.

"That is why we share the RNLI safety message of Respect the Water."

He said the town's Beach Patrol, a scheme run by the district council at six beaches in the area, had eight staff working at the beach on the day of the tragedy.

Mr Porter added: "We would always encourage visitors to use these beaches that are closely monitored by Beach Patrol. "In any event such as this we will review procedures with our partners to see what we can do to help reduce the chances of further incidents taking place in the future."