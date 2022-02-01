News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Teenager remains in hospital after falling through roof of warehouse

Matthew Earth

Published: 4:43 PM February 1, 2022
A police car outside the factory in Haverhill

A teenager remains in hospital in a serious condition after falling through the roof of a warehouse in Haverhill.

Emergency services were called to a building in High Street at about 7.20pm on Sunday after people were spotted on the roof.

They were then called to another warehouse further along the road about ten minutes later, with two teenage boys falling through the roof at about 7.40pm.

They were both taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge for treatment.

Suffolk police revealed on Monday one of the boys suffered possible fractures to his head and arm in the incident, while the other broke his collarbone.

Police have now confirmed one boy remains in hospital in a serious condition, while the other has been discharged.

Any witnesses to the incident are asked to contact West CID at Bury St Edmunds police station, quoting crime reference number 6263/22.

Suffolk Live News
Haverhill News

