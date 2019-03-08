Sunshine and Showers

Teenager robbed of headphones and cash in Colchester

PUBLISHED: 15:07 08 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:07 08 March 2019

Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenager was robbed in Colchester.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenager was robbed in Colchester. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenager was robbed of his headphones and a two-figure sum of cash while walking in Colchester.

The 17-year-old victim was walking in Mersea Road, close to the Co-Op, when he was approached by a man at 4.15pm on Tuesday, February 26.

The man asked the boy if he could use his phone and the victim agreed after feeling intimidated.

The suspect demanded that the boy should hand over his headphones in exchange for his phone. Fearing he may get attacked the victim co-operated, giving the suspect a two-figure sum of cash.

The suspect has been described as a male in his late teens, 6ft tall and wearing a grey jacket, blue jeans, sunglasses and a gold chain around his neck. Anyone with information is asked to call Colchester police station on 101 quoting crime reference 42/31320/19 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

