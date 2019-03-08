Teenager suffers multiple stab wounds in 'targeted attack'

A 19-year-old has been stabbed in what is believed to be a targeted attack.

The teenager suffered multiple stab wounds following an altercation in Fox Crescent, Chelmsford, on Tuesday, April 23.

Police found the victim with injuries to his hands, back and chest just before 10.45pm.

The victim said he had been walking in the direction of Kingswood shops when he was stopped and attacked by two black men, before it is believed that the pair left the scene in a vehicle.

Police are treating this as a targeted attack and do not believe there is a risk to the wider public.

The victim remains in hospital but his injuries are not life-threatening.

Officers are urging anyone who saw the incident, or who may have driven past Fox Crescent or Langton Avenue between 10pm and 10.45pm on Tuesday night and has dash cam footage to call Chelmsford CID on 101.

The incident number to quote is 1287 of 23/04.

If you would prefer to remain anonymous, you can call Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or submit a report online.