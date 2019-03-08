Teenager tells of fear during alleged false imprisonment in Felixstowe

A teenager who claims he and a15-year-old girl were locked in a house in Felixstowe by a man carrying a baseball bat has described feeling "very scared" during the alleged incident.

The 16-year-old told a jury at Ipswich Crown Court that the man appeared to have taken drugs and threatened to kill him and his 15-year-old friend.

"I was nervous and very scared," he said.

Asked by the trial judge Judge Rupert Overbury why he hadn't run away when the man told him and his friend to go with him the boy replied: "He had a bat. I didn't know what he'd do if I ran. He also had my phone.

"I was very scared and didn't want to get hurt," he added.

Giving evidence via a video link the boy denied that he had accompanied the girl to the man's house to collect money from the man.

He denied that he and the girl had decided to say they were kept at the house against their will if the money wasn't paid.

Before the court is Cjay Collis, 26, of Carriage Close, Trimley St Mary who denies two offences of false imprisonment and having an offensive weapon on January 17 this year.

The teenagers were walking along Glemsford Close, Felixstowe, to McDonald's at around 9.30pm when they were allegedly approached by Collis.

Collis seemed to think the teenagers had been sent by a man called "Logan" to have a fight with him and he produced a baseball bat and told them to go with him.

Christopher Kerr, prosecuting, alleged that Collis took the teenagers against their will to a house in Glemsford Close and took a mobile phone from them.

He had then allegedly locked the door and picked up a large knife and told the teenagers they were lucky to be alive.

Collis, who was slurring his words and was unsteady on his feet, allowed the teenagers to leave after 20 minutes.

He told police he thought the teenagers had been sent to collect a drug debt and denied detaining them against their will.

The trial continues.