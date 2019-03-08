E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Teenager tells of fear during alleged false imprisonment in Felixstowe

PUBLISHED: 17:08 22 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:08 22 August 2019

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A teenager who claims he and a15-year-old girl were locked in a house in Felixstowe by a man carrying a baseball bat has described feeling "very scared" during the alleged incident.

The 16-year-old told a jury at Ipswich Crown Court that the man appeared to have taken drugs and threatened to kill him and his 15-year-old friend.

"I was nervous and very scared," he said.

Asked by the trial judge Judge Rupert Overbury why he hadn't run away when the man told him and his friend to go with him the boy replied: "He had a bat. I didn't know what he'd do if I ran. He also had my phone.

"I was very scared and didn't want to get hurt," he added.

Giving evidence via a video link the boy denied that he had accompanied the girl to the man's house to collect money from the man.

He denied that he and the girl had decided to say they were kept at the house against their will if the money wasn't paid.

You may also want to watch:

Before the court is Cjay Collis, 26, of Carriage Close, Trimley St Mary who denies two offences of false imprisonment and having an offensive weapon on January 17 this year.

The teenagers were walking along Glemsford Close, Felixstowe, to McDonald's at around 9.30pm when they were allegedly approached by Collis.

Collis seemed to think the teenagers had been sent by a man called "Logan" to have a fight with him and he produced a baseball bat and told them to go with him.

Christopher Kerr, prosecuting, alleged that Collis took the teenagers against their will to a house in Glemsford Close and took a mobile phone from them.

He had then allegedly locked the door and picked up a large knife and told the teenagers they were lucky to be alive.

Collis, who was slurring his words and was unsteady on his feet, allowed the teenagers to leave after 20 minutes.

He told police he thought the teenagers had been sent to collect a drug debt and denied detaining them against their will.

The trial continues.

Most Read

Flights, fireworks, fun - All you need to know about Clacton Airshow 2019

Team Raven performing at the Clacton Airshow. Picture: TDC

Investors owed £25m after holiday park crash will only get £1.3m back

A luxury lodge at Norfolk Park which was owned by Dream Lodge Group Picture: GREGG BROWN

‘Callous’ care cuts blamed after bodies left rotting in retirement properties for months

Woodbridge mayor Eamonn O'’Nolan, pictured left, with residents of Mussidan Place, Woodbridge Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOOD

Teenager found guilty of Ipswich murder

Daniel Saunders, 32, died on December 16 last year Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Butcher given zero food hygiene rating after fridges turned off overnight and jars left open

The store is closed with milk, drinks and olives in chillers. Picture: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Flights, fireworks, fun - All you need to know about Clacton Airshow 2019

Team Raven performing at the Clacton Airshow. Picture: TDC

Investors owed £25m after holiday park crash will only get £1.3m back

A luxury lodge at Norfolk Park which was owned by Dream Lodge Group Picture: GREGG BROWN

‘Callous’ care cuts blamed after bodies left rotting in retirement properties for months

Woodbridge mayor Eamonn O'’Nolan, pictured left, with residents of Mussidan Place, Woodbridge Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOOD

Teenager found guilty of Ipswich murder

Daniel Saunders, 32, died on December 16 last year Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Butcher given zero food hygiene rating after fridges turned off overnight and jars left open

The store is closed with milk, drinks and olives in chillers. Picture: Archant

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Combine harvester explodes causing ‘wall of fire’ through field

The combine harvester was left gutted by the fire Picture: FAYE LENEY

Inquiry proposed to investigate how dead bodies went undiscovered for months

Eamonn O’'Nolan, Woodbridge mayor, with residents of Mussidan Place, Woodbridge Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOOD

Developing a ruthless streak, restoring the skipper and another debut - looking ahead to Town’s Bolton trip

Luke Chambers could return against Bolton while Anthony Georgiou could start for the first time. Picture: ROSS HALLS/STEVE WALLER

WATCH: ‘He was on the cusp of making it’ – Inside Ed’s early Suffolk gigs

Ed Sheeran performing at the Steamboat Tavern in Ipswich in 2008 Copyright: Jen O'Neill

Suffolk sees increase in pupils achieving grade 4 in English and maths

Ormiston Endeavour Academy Celebrates Strong GCSE Results Picture: ORMISTON ENDEAVOUR ACADEMY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists