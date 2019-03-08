Have you seen Tye-Charlene Ornoy-McNally?
PUBLISHED: 12:48 28 March 2019
Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a missing 15-year-old Colchester girl.
Tye-Charlene Ornoy-McNally was last seen in Colchester town centre on Saturday, March 23, and officers are concerned for her welfare.
She was wearing black ripped jeans, a white cropped top with a newsprint design, white trainers and a black zip-up Adidas jacket with three white stripes down the side.
She has links to Chelmsford and Croydon.
Anyone who has seen Tye-Charlene or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call Colchester Police Station on 101.
