Have you seen Tye-Charlene Ornoy-McNally?

PUBLISHED: 12:48 28 March 2019

Tye-Charlene Ornoy-McNally, 15, who is missing from Colchester Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Tye-Charlene Ornoy-McNally, 15, who is missing from Colchester Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Archant

Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a missing 15-year-old Colchester girl.

Tye-Charlene Ornoy-McNally was last seen in Colchester town centre on Saturday, March 23, and officers are concerned for her welfare.

She was wearing black ripped jeans, a white cropped top with a newsprint design, white trainers and a black zip-up Adidas jacket with three white stripes down the side.

She has links to Chelmsford and Croydon.

Anyone who has seen Tye-Charlene or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call Colchester Police Station on 101.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

