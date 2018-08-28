Teenagers allegedly found with knives tucked in their waistbands at train station
PUBLISHED: 09:21 10 November 2018 | UPDATED: 09:21 10 November 2018
Two boys have been arrested and charged after allegedly being found with knives tucked in their waistbands at a railway station.
Special constables from Essex Police and officers from the British Transport Police (BTP) carried out a stop and search on two teenagers, aged 15 and 16, at Dovercourt station, near Harwich, Essex, on Friday, November 2 at 1.30pm.
A spokesman from the BTP said: “Two boys will appear before magistrates after being charged for possession of bladed articles in a public place.
“The charges relate to a stop and search at Dovercourt station on November 2 at 1.30pm.
“The boys, who are both from Essex, will appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on December 4.
“They were released on bail until this date.”
