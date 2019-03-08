Heavy Showers

Six teenagers arrested following burglary at Saxmundham art studio

PUBLISHED: 16:25 04 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:25 04 June 2019

Studios run by Stephen Hicklin and Ruth Purchase were broken into last month Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Studios run by Stephen Hicklin and Ruth Purchase were broken into last month Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Six boys aged between 13 and 15 have been arrested in connection with a burglary at an art studio in Saxmundham.

The incident took place sometime between Friday, May 10 and Sunday, May 19 at the art studio run by Stephen Hicklin and Ruth Purchase on the town's High Street.

Officers believe that offenders forced entry at the rear of the building by smashing a window before causing thousands of pounds worth of damage to original artwork within the building.

Four teenage boys - two aged 15 and the others aged 14 and 13 years of age were arrested by police yesterday, Monday, June 3.

Two further boys aged 14 and 13 years of age were arrested on Tuesday.

All six boys were arrested on suspicion of burglary and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

All the teenagers are from the Saxmundham/Leiston area.

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed that the four teenagers arrested on Monday have now been released under investigation whilst inquires continue.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious during the time above or who has any other information is asked to provide an online update via the constabulary website or to telephone Suffolk Police on 101 quoting reference 37/28708/19.

A12 speed limit changes around Martlesham and Foxhall – here's what the new speeds will be

The proposed changes to the A12 in Martlesham. The red lines will be 40mph zones while the blue will be 50mph. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS/ARCHANT

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with globe-trotting Spanish midfielder... who is Europe's leading interceptor

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Spanish midfielder Alejandro Rodriguez Gorrin. Picture: PA

'Big' clubs in League One: When patience was required

Jermaine Beckford and Billy Sharp scored the goals which fired Leeds and Sheffield United back to the Championship. Photos: PA

Revealed: The thousands of pounds of taxpayers' money spent maintaining empty council properties

Belle Vue House is just one of the empty properties in Suffolk which tax payers are forced to pay for the upkeep of Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Snakes in a drain! Runaway reptile seen on Suffolk estate

A snake expert from Viking Aquatics in Ipswich believes the snake is a non venomous Northern Pine Snake Picture: STEVE BIGGS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

