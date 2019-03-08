Six teenagers arrested following burglary at Saxmundham art studio

Six boys aged between 13 and 15 have been arrested in connection with a burglary at an art studio in Saxmundham.

The incident took place sometime between Friday, May 10 and Sunday, May 19 at the art studio run by Stephen Hicklin and Ruth Purchase on the town's High Street.

Officers believe that offenders forced entry at the rear of the building by smashing a window before causing thousands of pounds worth of damage to original artwork within the building.

Four teenage boys - two aged 15 and the others aged 14 and 13 years of age were arrested by police yesterday, Monday, June 3.

Two further boys aged 14 and 13 years of age were arrested on Tuesday.

All six boys were arrested on suspicion of burglary and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

All the teenagers are from the Saxmundham/Leiston area.

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed that the four teenagers arrested on Monday have now been released under investigation whilst inquires continue.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious during the time above or who has any other information is asked to provide an online update via the constabulary website or to telephone Suffolk Police on 101 quoting reference 37/28708/19.