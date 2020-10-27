Man and woman both punched in the face in late night assault
27 October 2020
Two teenagers have been assaulted while walking through the streets of Bury St Edmunds.
The incident happened between 10pm and 10.10pm on Saturday, October 24.
A man and woman, both aged 19, were walking on the corner of Out Westgate Street and Hospital Road when they were approached by an unknown person.
The woman was punched in the face causing pain and swelling to her nose, and caused her nose to bleed.
The man was punched in the face twice, causing a cut bleeding lip and swollen face.
The suspect is described as tall and well built, dark hair and wearing a ripped salmon pink shirt.
Anyone who witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area at the time or knows who was responsible should contact Bury St Edmunds police, quoting 37/61971/20 or 37/61970/20.
