Man and woman both punched in the face in late night assault

The assault happened on Saturday night in Bury St Edmunds on the corner of Out Westgate Street and Hospital Road. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Two teenagers have been assaulted while walking through the streets of Bury St Edmunds.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The incident happened between 10pm and 10.10pm on Saturday, October 24.

A man and woman, both aged 19, were walking on the corner of Out Westgate Street and Hospital Road when they were approached by an unknown person.

You may also want to watch:

The woman was punched in the face causing pain and swelling to her nose, and caused her nose to bleed.

The man was punched in the face twice, causing a cut bleeding lip and swollen face.

The suspect is described as tall and well built, dark hair and wearing a ripped salmon pink shirt.

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area at the time or knows who was responsible should contact Bury St Edmunds police, quoting 37/61971/20 or 37/61970/20.