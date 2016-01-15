Two teenagers charged with stabbing
PUBLISHED: 10:50 09 November 2018 | UPDATED: 10:50 09 November 2018
Archant
A pair of boys from Colchester have been charged in connection with a stabbing last month.
The 15 and 16-year-old, who cannot be identified due to their age, are being linked with the stabbing of a man in Mandeville Road, Marks Tey, on Wednesday, October 31.
Both teenagers were charged last night, Thursday, November 8, with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
The boys will appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court today, Friday, November 9.
Comments have been disabled on this article.