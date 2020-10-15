Teenager suffers serious injury after car collides with telegraph pole

A teenager has sustained a serious injury following a collision in Holbrook Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A teenage girl has been taken to hospital following a collision in the early hours of the morning.

Police were called to the B1080 at Primrose Hill in Holbrook following a collision shortly after midnight.

The collision involved just one car, a black Ford Ka, which collided with a telegraph pole.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were also called to extract a casualty from the vehicle.

The front seat female passenger was taken to Ipswich Hospital having sustained a serious leg injury. The driver was also taken to hospital for treatment to a suspected broken wrist.

A third occupant of the vehicle - who was a rear seat passenger - sustained minor injuries only.

A 17-year-old boy was subsequently arrested at the scene in connection with the incident, but was later de-arrested and will be interviewed by officers in due course.

Any witnesses to the collision, or who may have seen a vehicle matching the description above being driven in the area prior to it, is asked to contact the Roads and Armed Policing Team at PHQ Martlesham on 101, quoting reference 59904/20.