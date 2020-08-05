Two teenagers released under investigation in ‘noxious substance’ attack probe

Two teenagers have been released under investigation following an incident in St Olaves Precinct in July Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Two teenagers who were arrested after a noxious substance was thrown at a man in Bury St Edmunds have been released under investigation.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The incident happened in the car park at the St Olaves Precinct in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS The incident happened in the car park at the St Olaves Precinct in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police were called to reports that a person had thrown an unknown liquid into the face of a man in his 20s in the car park at St Olaves Precinct on the evening of Tuesday, July 21.

You may also want to watch:

The man had minor injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment. He was discharged the same evening.

Three teenagers aged 16, 17 and 18 were arrested on suspicion of assault and were questioned at Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre.

The 16 and 17-year-old were initially released on bail but have since been released under investigation, pending further enquiries.

Kyelan Conaty, 18, from Elm Drive, Walsham-le-Willows, was charged with two counts of administering a noxious substance with intent to cause injury. He is due to appear in Ipswich Crown Court on August 20.