Teenagers 'robbed at knifepoint after car chase through country lanes'

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Two teenagers were robbed at knifepoint in Wickham Market after their car was chased along country lanes by four men in another car, a court has heard.

The teenagers, aged 16 and 17, and a friend were driving from Framlingham towards Martlesham in a SEAT Ibiza at around 11pm when a Vauxhall Corsa came up behind them in Hacheston with its lights on full beam, Ipswich Crown Court was told.

The driver of the SEAT allowed the Corsa to overtake but shortly afterwards the Corsa pulled on to a garage forecourt and when the SEAT went past it began to follow it again, said David Wilson, prosecuting.

"The driver of the SEAT was concerned about what was happening. It didn't feel right," said Mr Wilson.

The SEAT driver drove along unlit country roads to Wickham Market pursued by the Corsa and turned into Dallinghoo Road and a housing estate where he stopped the car and turned off the lights.

"Unfortunately that move failed and they were seen by their pursuers who drove up to the SEAT," said Mr Wilson.

One of the four men in the Corsa approached the driver's door of the SEAT and after unlocking the door through the window allegedly punched the driver in the face.

One of the men who approached the SEAT was holding a machete and another had a modelling knife, and the occupants of the SEAT were ordered to "hand over everything" they had, said Mr Wilson.

The driver of the SEAT had the machete held to his throat and was allegedly robbed of a car stereo in a box, badminton rackets and his wallet while one of his passengers had his mobile phone taken.

Before the court are Abbas Uddin, 26, of no fixed address, Tawfiq O'Connor, 18, of no fixed address and Liam Roberts, 19, of Margate Road, Ipswich.

They have all denied two offences of robbery on April 24 last year.

The jury has been told that a fourth man, Lamar Dagnon, 21, of Nansen Road, Ipswich has admitted the two robberies.

The trial continues.