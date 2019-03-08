Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 21°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

TeigyFest music festival raises cash for girl affected by cold sore virus

PUBLISHED: 19:03 26 May 2019 | UPDATED: 19:49 26 May 2019

Rebbeca and Tony Bayliss with their daughters Tracey (left) and Teigan (right) at 'TeigyFest' which raised awareness of the dangers of kissing newborn babies. Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Rebbeca and Tony Bayliss with their daughters Tracey (left) and Teigan (right) at 'TeigyFest' which raised awareness of the dangers of kissing newborn babies. Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Archant

Families enjoyed plenty of fun at the weekend as they attended a two-day music festival aiming to highlight a serious issue.

Teigan Bayliss on stage with local singer songwriter Nick Lowe at TeigyFest in Barrow, Suffolk Picture: NEIL DIDSBURYTeigan Bayliss on stage with local singer songwriter Nick Lowe at TeigyFest in Barrow, Suffolk Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

TeigyFest 2019 at Suffolk Academy, Barrow, Bury St Edmunds, was raising money for Teigan Bayliss, who was diagnosed with quadriplegic cerebral palsy after being kissed by someone with a cold sore.

Teigan, now seven, was born a healthy baby but at two-weeks-old contracted meningitis from the cold sore virus and suffered brain damage.

Her parents, Tony and Rebecca, from Stanningfield, near Bury, set up a trust called TeiganSmile after their daughter's sparkling smile to raise awareness about the dangers of kissing newborns on the lips.

TeigyFest 2019 was the latest in a series of fundraising events to help Teigan and other families get access to the support they need.

Teigan Bayliss, seven, was kissed on the lips as a baby by someone with cold sores. She now has cerebral palsy after contracting meningitis. Her parents want to warn others of the dangers Picture: NEIL DIDSBURYTeigan Bayliss, seven, was kissed on the lips as a baby by someone with cold sores. She now has cerebral palsy after contracting meningitis. Her parents want to warn others of the dangers Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

The weekend featured a host of tribute acts and local musicians, plus other attractions.

Money from the event will go towards sending Teigan for stem cell therapy and to the East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH).

Mr and Mrs Bayliss say raising awareness of what happened to Teigan is vitally important - they say everyone needs to know about the virus and what it can do, and have warned people to be mindful of kissing babies on the lips and to wash their hands when around newborns.

Most Read

‘Barcelona’ shirt is back... and this time Ipswich Town should wear it more – Everything you need to know about new kits for 2019/20

Andre Dozzell models Ipswich Town's new away kit for 2019/20. Photo: Tom Archer / N�v� Studio

Ipswich Town announce ‘retained list’ – with Gerken, Ward and Spence among 10 players released

Tom Adeyemi, Jordan Spence and Dean Gerken have all been released by Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT

‘We will make good what’s happened ‘ - company boss after chemical spill

The scene of the chemical leak from the Cornelius Specialties plant in Rookwood Way, Haverhill Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

Woodbridge School headteacher resigns after less than a year

Dr Richard Robson has left his role at Woodbridge School Picture: WOODBRIDGE SCHOOL

Arsonists caused £1.6million of damage trying to cremate mouse

The morning after the serious fire at Cycle King in Bury St Edmunds back in 2017 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Most Read

‘Barcelona’ shirt is back... and this time Ipswich Town should wear it more – Everything you need to know about new kits for 2019/20

Andre Dozzell models Ipswich Town's new away kit for 2019/20. Photo: Tom Archer / N�v� Studio

Ipswich Town announce ‘retained list’ – with Gerken, Ward and Spence among 10 players released

Tom Adeyemi, Jordan Spence and Dean Gerken have all been released by Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT

‘We will make good what’s happened ‘ - company boss after chemical spill

The scene of the chemical leak from the Cornelius Specialties plant in Rookwood Way, Haverhill Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

Woodbridge School headteacher resigns after less than a year

Dr Richard Robson has left his role at Woodbridge School Picture: WOODBRIDGE SCHOOL

Arsonists caused £1.6million of damage trying to cremate mouse

The morning after the serious fire at Cycle King in Bury St Edmunds back in 2017 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

TeigyFest music festival raises cash for girl affected by cold sore virus

Rebbeca and Tony Bayliss with their daughters Tracey (left) and Teigan (right) at 'TeigyFest' which raised awareness of the dangers of kissing newborn babies. Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Plans submitted for 420 new homes at Colchester’s Fiveways Fruit Farm site

The proposed development would see the Fiveways junction transformed into a four-arm roundabout Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

7 unusual Airbnb’s in Suffolk – including a treehouse and a windmill

Butley Priory is now available for people to rent on Airbnb. Photo: FABIAN BLASCHKE

Seaside fun in Bury St Edmunds at annual Whitsun Fayre

'The beach' proved popular with families at the Whitsun Fayre in Bury St Edmunds over the bank holiday weekend. Picture: Neil Didsbury

There’s more to Aldeburgh Festival than music as alternative 2019 programme unveiled

Alice Zawadzki will be performing at The Pumphouse in Aldeburgh as part of an alternative Aldeburgh Festival programme Photo:Stephen Jay
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists