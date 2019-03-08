Video

TeigyFest music festival raises cash for girl affected by cold sore virus

Rebbeca and Tony Bayliss with their daughters Tracey (left) and Teigan (right) at 'TeigyFest' which raised awareness of the dangers of kissing newborn babies. Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY Archant

Families enjoyed plenty of fun at the weekend as they attended a two-day music festival aiming to highlight a serious issue.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Teigan Bayliss on stage with local singer songwriter Nick Lowe at TeigyFest in Barrow, Suffolk Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY Teigan Bayliss on stage with local singer songwriter Nick Lowe at TeigyFest in Barrow, Suffolk Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

TeigyFest 2019 at Suffolk Academy, Barrow, Bury St Edmunds, was raising money for Teigan Bayliss, who was diagnosed with quadriplegic cerebral palsy after being kissed by someone with a cold sore.

Teigan, now seven, was born a healthy baby but at two-weeks-old contracted meningitis from the cold sore virus and suffered brain damage.

Her parents, Tony and Rebecca, from Stanningfield, near Bury, set up a trust called TeiganSmile after their daughter's sparkling smile to raise awareness about the dangers of kissing newborns on the lips.

TeigyFest 2019 was the latest in a series of fundraising events to help Teigan and other families get access to the support they need.

Teigan Bayliss, seven, was kissed on the lips as a baby by someone with cold sores. She now has cerebral palsy after contracting meningitis. Her parents want to warn others of the dangers Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY Teigan Bayliss, seven, was kissed on the lips as a baby by someone with cold sores. She now has cerebral palsy after contracting meningitis. Her parents want to warn others of the dangers Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

The weekend featured a host of tribute acts and local musicians, plus other attractions.

Money from the event will go towards sending Teigan for stem cell therapy and to the East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH).

Mr and Mrs Bayliss say raising awareness of what happened to Teigan is vitally important - they say everyone needs to know about the virus and what it can do, and have warned people to be mindful of kissing babies on the lips and to wash their hands when around newborns.