All set to redecorate your bedroom or rip out the kitchen? Read this first

PUBLISHED: 13:04 02 February 2019 | UPDATED: 13:04 02 February 2019

Tell us about your Suffolk DIY experiences Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ JUPITER IMAGES/POLKA DOT RF

Archant

It has been revealed that one in six people who undertake a DIY project injure themselves in the process -but are you one of them?

New research has shown that DIY accidents are costing the NHS an estimated £222 million a year in hospital visits.

The figures come after a survey by myjobquote.co.uk revealed that of the 64% of respondents who had undertaken a form of DIY in the last 12 months, 17% were injured and 26% needed to go to A&E for treatment.

The most common causes of injuries were contact with a power tool, falling from a ladder and contact with a non-power tool.

Are you one of those that has ended up injured due to a DIY dilemma? We want to know what caused your faux pas. Tell us by filling in the poll above.

