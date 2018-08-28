Tell Us

All set to redecorate your bedroom or rip out the kitchen? Read this first

Tell us about your Suffolk DIY experiences Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ JUPITER IMAGES/POLKA DOT RF Archant

It has been revealed that one in six people who undertake a DIY project injure themselves in the process -but are you one of them?

New research has shown that DIY accidents are costing the NHS an estimated £222 million a year in hospital visits.

The figures come after a survey by myjobquote.co.uk revealed that of the 64% of respondents who had undertaken a form of DIY in the last 12 months, 17% were injured and 26% needed to go to A&E for treatment.

The most common causes of injuries were contact with a power tool, falling from a ladder and contact with a non-power tool.

