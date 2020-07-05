E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Blustery weather on the way – but temperatures may get up to 22C later

PUBLISHED: 07:52 05 July 2020 | UPDATED: 08:47 05 July 2020

The weather is set to be windy today in Suffolk - with some sunny spells Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The weather is set to be windy today in Suffolk - with some sunny spells Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Windy conditions will be felt across Suffolk and north Essex today, weather forecasters have said.

There is likely to be some early showers and a strong west to southwesterly wind will be very noticeable, according to East Anglian experts Weatherquest.

Temperatures should still reach highs of 22C, they added, with drier weather on the way later once earlier showers have cleared.

They tweeted: “A breezy, blustery day, but once any early showers have soon cleared much of the day will be dry with sunny spells.

“A fresh to strong west to southwesterly wind will be very noticeable, but temperatures should still reach highs of 22C.”

Wind speeds should only climb to around 20mph, experts added.

Yesterday, as pubs and bars re-opened across England, the weather remained overcast for most of the day with a few showers later in the afternoon.

Did you head out to your local? We took a trip to three of Ipswich’s most popular pubs to see how they tackled the first day of opening.

