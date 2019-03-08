E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Gritters out as overnight temperatures set to drop below freezing

PUBLISHED: 16:29 16 November 2019

Gritters will be out across Suffolk and Essex tonight. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Gritters will be out across Suffolk and Essex tonight. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Archant

Gritters will be in action treating the roads across Suffolk and north Essex tonight as temperatures are set to plummet.

Both Suffolk and Essex Highways are sending gritters out into the night as frosty weather and temperatures as low as -1C could cause problems across the two counties.

Adam Drury, a forecaster from Weatherquest, said it is expected to be a dry night with clear skies and "temperatures very close to freezing".

He said: "Temperatures in Suffolk are expected to drop between 0C and 1C. While in Essex and in parts of south west Suffolk temperatures could reach -1C."

These colder temperatures will cause a ground frost, with Adam explaining that "the ground cools down quicker than the air surrounding it".

You may also want to watch:

Suffolk Highways said they will be sending gritters out overnight to deal with the drop in temperature.

They tweeted: "It's going to be a cold one tonight! Our gritters will be out treating the roads countywide from 8pm as road surface temperatures are due to fall below 1°C during the night and into Sunday morning. Travel safe all and have a fantastic weekend."

Essex Highways also tweeted the news that their gritters will be out on the roads.

According to Adam, the low temperatures will cause some ground frost early on Sunday morning, with a little mist and fog first thing.

He added: "Sunday afternoon will start off fairly sunny with some cloud thickening into the afternoon and a few showers possible.

"Temperatures will reach around 7C."

Most Read

Police launch investigation after woman, 40s, dies at famous pub

Police at The Magpie Inn on Sunday, where a woman died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Travel chaos as A14 closed in both directions after lorry crash

A lorry smashed through the central reservation on the A14 at Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

Man in 20s in critical condition after being punched and kicked outside pub

The serious assault took place outside the Moon and Starfish pub. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Sloightly on the huh’ – How many of these ‘Suffolk’ words and phrases do you use?

Charlie Haylock said it is crucial we keep a record of our dialect Picture: Friends of Thurston Library

Ram raiders use JCB to steal cash machine from Co-op

The Co-op in Debenham was ram raided overnight by offenders using a JCB. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Most Read

Police launch investigation after woman, 40s, dies at famous pub

Police at The Magpie Inn on Sunday, where a woman died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Travel chaos as A14 closed in both directions after lorry crash

A lorry smashed through the central reservation on the A14 at Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

Man in 20s in critical condition after being punched and kicked outside pub

The serious assault took place outside the Moon and Starfish pub. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Sloightly on the huh’ – How many of these ‘Suffolk’ words and phrases do you use?

Charlie Haylock said it is crucial we keep a record of our dialect Picture: Friends of Thurston Library

Ram raiders use JCB to steal cash machine from Co-op

The Co-op in Debenham was ram raided overnight by offenders using a JCB. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Leiston suffer heavy 5-1 home defeat at hands of Banbury United

Leiston right-back Kyle Hammond keeps an eye on a Bandbury opponent during this afternoon's Southern League Premier Central match at Victory Road. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Five reasons why Suffolk’s Alex Albon has proved an inspiration in F1

Albon said that he was thankful to be able to stay on for another year Picture: MARK THOMPSON/ GETTY IMAGES

Garden centre planned for multi-million pound Morrisons revamp

Morrisons in Ipswich have put in plans for a new garden centre. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Gritters out as overnight temperatures set to drop below freezing

Gritters will be out across Suffolk and Essex tonight. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Air ambulance called after motorcyclist involved in collision

The A12 in Kessingland, at the roundabout with London Road. PHOTO: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists