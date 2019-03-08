Gritters out as overnight temperatures set to drop below freezing

Gritters will be in action treating the roads across Suffolk and north Essex tonight as temperatures are set to plummet.

Both Suffolk and Essex Highways are sending gritters out into the night as frosty weather and temperatures as low as -1C could cause problems across the two counties.

Adam Drury, a forecaster from Weatherquest, said it is expected to be a dry night with clear skies and "temperatures very close to freezing".

He said: "Temperatures in Suffolk are expected to drop between 0C and 1C. While in Essex and in parts of south west Suffolk temperatures could reach -1C."

These colder temperatures will cause a ground frost, with Adam explaining that "the ground cools down quicker than the air surrounding it".

Suffolk Highways said they will be sending gritters out overnight to deal with the drop in temperature.

They tweeted: "It's going to be a cold one tonight! Our gritters will be out treating the roads countywide from 8pm as road surface temperatures are due to fall below 1°C during the night and into Sunday morning. Travel safe all and have a fantastic weekend."

Essex Highways also tweeted the news that their gritters will be out on the roads.

According to Adam, the low temperatures will cause some ground frost early on Sunday morning, with a little mist and fog first thing.

He added: "Sunday afternoon will start off fairly sunny with some cloud thickening into the afternoon and a few showers possible.

"Temperatures will reach around 7C."