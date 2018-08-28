Get out the warm weather clothes as it’s going to get colder today

Temperatures set to drop today with possible outbreaks of hail. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Get out the hats, gloves and overcoats today as it’s going to be cold.

The wind will make it feel a lot colder and there could be outbreaks of hail with temperatures dropping down to 5 or 6 degrees centigrade (43F).

Showers, coming in from the North Sea, will hit Suffolk and parts of Essex which could also become heavy.

It will be dry overnight and dry but cold weather is forecast for tomorrow.

Fred Best from the Norwich-based Weatherquest service said: “There will be a few bright spells first thing but with showers feeding in from the east.

“There will be longer spells of rain on and off for most places during the day. We are not looking to turn dry until the early morning and we are looking to stay dry tomorrow but it’s going to be quite a a bit chilly across Suffolk and Essex.

“It will be fairly blusery and colder round the coast and will not calm down until this evening.”