Ten vehicles in Haverhill vandalised during night long crime spree

Police are appealing for witnesses after 10 vehicles were damaged during a night long crime spree in Haverhill.

The incidents all took place overnight between Friday October 23 and Saturday October 24.

Three vehicles on Tasman Road had their tyres slashed (crime reference number: 37/61886/20).

While on Shetland Road black and white paint was thrown over a Mini Cooper (37/61904/20) and a Vauxhall Insignia (37/61910/20).

On Shannon Road more paint was thrown over a Saab (37/61915/20). On the same road a garden fence was also damaged with paint (37/61919/20).

The boot of a VW Polo was dented in Glemsford Place (37/61942/20).

In Chalkstone Way the wing mirrors and wipers of a Renault Modus were damaged and its windscreen smashed (37/61948/20).

And on Coupals Road a silver Vauxhall had its bodywork scratched (37/62015/20) as did a silver Fiat Punto (37/62019/20).

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity overnight or knows who is responsible should contact Haverhill police, quoting the relevant crime number.