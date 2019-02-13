Parents to be shown risks of children being groomed online during free training session

Parents are invited to find out how to keep their children safe online at a free training session.

Organised by the Tendring Community Safety Partnership (TCSP), the sessions will be run by EST E-safety Training – which has also been delivering workshops with a number of schools in the district.

During the sessions parents will be shown the risks of children being groomed while using the most popular apps, games and social media – and how to keep them safe.

Sessions are being held at Clacton’s Princes Theatre, from 12.30pm to 2.30pm on March 6, and 7pm to 9.15pm on March 7.

Lynda McWilliams, TCSP chairman and Tendring District Council cabinet member for health and education, said: “We held some of these sessions last year, and the feedback from those who went was so positive – parents found it a real eye-opener as to the risks their children face when online.

“In this digital age not being online isn’t an option for our young people. But what we can do is take steps to keep them safe, and pass on tips and advice so they can also protect themselves and enjoy the benefits of the internet safely.

“So I would really urge parents, carers, grandparents – anyone who looks after children – to come along.”

The sessions are free but a place should be booked by visiting www.princestheatre.co.uk