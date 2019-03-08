Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Everything you need to know as trailblazing seafront rally returns

PUBLISHED: 12:44 18 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:44 18 March 2019

Contenders in last year's inaugural Corbeau Seats Rally. Picture: WILL LODGE/TENDRING DISTRICT COUNCIL

Contenders in last year's inaugural Corbeau Seats Rally. Picture: WILL LODGE/TENDRING DISTRICT COUNCIL

Archant

An adrenalin-pumping street rally which saw thousands flock to Essex for a slice of the action is back with a bang next month.

Spectators can get so close they can almost taste the action at the Tendring Corbeau Seats Rally Picture: RUDI PACKSpectators can get so close they can almost taste the action at the Tendring Corbeau Seats Rally Picture: RUDI PACK

Race directors hope the 2019 Corbeau Seats Rally – which features in three championships this year and sees competitors loop around the Tendring district – will be bigger and better than ever.

What’s in store for the 2019 event?

New spectator venues, more stage miles and VIP areas are expected to attract bumper crowds to the coastline, where a huge TV screen will broadcast the rally live from Clacton seafront on Sunday, April 28.

Thousands of people attended the Corbeau Seats Rally across Tendring last year Picture: CHELMSFORD MOTOR CLUBThousands of people attended the Corbeau Seats Rally across Tendring last year Picture: CHELMSFORD MOTOR CLUB

Spectators are able to get so close they can almost taste the action – and watch rally cars thunder past at three exclusive areas.

They will be based across the district, and located as follows:

• Ship Hill in Bradfield – for stages 1, 5 and 9

• New for 2019, St Mary’s in Little Bromley – for stages 3, 7 and 11

• Wick Road in Weeley Heath – for stages 4, 8 and 12

The biggest stage, at Ship Hill, will feature a heated marquee plus food and drink stands.

Half a dozen world championship level cars will join historic vehicles including a 1967 Austin Cooper (Mini), VW Beetle, Porsche 911 and Triumph TR7 V8.

The rally route – based on last year’s inaugural event – will run over three loops of stages during the day, with cars returning to the Clacton seafront service area between races.

Fans can catch a first glimpse of the cars on the Saturday evening ahead of a ceremonial start at 6pm at Clacton seafront – where crews will be flagged away by the town’s MP, Giles Watling.

The starting gun will fire the following morning with crews heading out to the stages from approximately 8.30am on Sunday.

Visitors can watch the action on the big screen while they wait for the cars to come back to service.

Event director Tony Clements said: “We started working on the 2019 rally shortly after we finished the inaugural event last year. The feedback from competitors and locals was very positive and we came away with a clear message inviting us back.

“We have added more stage miles, an additional spectator area, a VIP hospitality area and a big screen on Clacton seafront to make the most of the wonderful atmosphere there.

“The number, speed and quality of entries coming in was amazing and we look forward to working with our partners and the people of Clacton and Tendring to make this another special event for the area.”

Popular event is ‘another string to Tendring’s tourism bow’

Tendring District Council’s tourism chief Mick Skeels said the quick take-up of places – which were gone within 90 minutes – was a sign of how much of a hit the rally is with the community.

“With such popularity, I have high hopes this event will draw even more spectators this year than last year – and provide a boost to our local economy,” he added.

“The fact there are some amazing former World Rally Championship cars, and that the rally forms part of other championships, will only serve to promote this further.

“We’re looking forward to this top-notch event, which is another string to Tendring’s tourism bow.”

• For further information including event prices, visit the Corbeau Seats Rally website.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Holiday park to be prosecuted over tenants staying on site all year round

Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barns, has said holiday home owners were told they could not live on site all year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

First look at holiday park with boating lakes and luxury lodges planned for Essex coast

If approved, the plans for Brightlingsea could feature woodland lodges, a children's play area, sailing and recreation lake and a glamping/camping paddock Picture: HONACE LTD

Remembering Roy - a man who was generous, laid-back and great fun with a wicked sense of humour

Roy Goldsmith. 'He loved sitting down listening to music  with his paper, glass of wine, and his fat Havana cigars, before he had his stroke. He gave those up, and cut down on wine' Picture: Carol Whitmore

North Stander: ‘The most infuriating refereeing display since 1975 cup semi-final’

Town manager Paul Lambert was restrained in his criticism of referee Keith Stroud. Picture: STEVE WALLER

‘We need to win every game now’ - Bree on Town’s slim survival hopes

James Bree looking to push the ball forwards in the second half against Nottingham Forest. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Most Read

Holiday park to be prosecuted over tenants staying on site all year round

Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barns, has said holiday home owners were told they could not live on site all year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

First look at holiday park with boating lakes and luxury lodges planned for Essex coast

If approved, the plans for Brightlingsea could feature woodland lodges, a children's play area, sailing and recreation lake and a glamping/camping paddock Picture: HONACE LTD

Remembering Roy - a man who was generous, laid-back and great fun with a wicked sense of humour

Roy Goldsmith. 'He loved sitting down listening to music  with his paper, glass of wine, and his fat Havana cigars, before he had his stroke. He gave those up, and cut down on wine' Picture: Carol Whitmore

North Stander: ‘The most infuriating refereeing display since 1975 cup semi-final’

Town manager Paul Lambert was restrained in his criticism of referee Keith Stroud. Picture: STEVE WALLER

‘We need to win every game now’ - Bree on Town’s slim survival hopes

James Bree looking to push the ball forwards in the second half against Nottingham Forest. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Ipswich Witches press and practice day: Mike Bacon is there and brings you all the news and reaction...

Ipswich Witches 2019: Back row, left to right: Chris Louis (promoter), Richard Lawson, Chris Harris, Danny King (on bike), Cameron Heeps, David Bellego, Ritchie Hawkins (team manager). Front row, left to right, Krystian Pieszczek and Jake Allen. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

‘It’s great to show what I’m capable of’ – Suffolk star Allen dominates at UFC London, while Till suffers upset KO

Suffolk's Arnold Allen, right, is now 5-0 in the UFC. Picture: BRETT KING

Chocolat author Joanne Harris to host talk in Woodbridge

Author Joanne Harris will be visiting Woodbridge library to discuss her latest novel, the Chocolat sequel The Strawberry Thief.

Under-strength Ipswich emerged with credit from defeat at champions

Veron Eze scored 14 points for Ipswich at Liverpool. Photo: PAVEL KRICKA

Reality TV stars need help to deal with fame, says Suffolk MP after Love Island star’s death

Former Love Island contestant Mike Thalassitis has died aged 26, his management has confirmed. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists