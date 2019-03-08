Everything you need to know as trailblazing seafront rally returns

An adrenalin-pumping street rally which saw thousands flock to Essex for a slice of the action is back with a bang next month.

Race directors hope the 2019 Corbeau Seats Rally – which features in three championships this year and sees competitors loop around the Tendring district – will be bigger and better than ever.

What’s in store for the 2019 event?

New spectator venues, more stage miles and VIP areas are expected to attract bumper crowds to the coastline, where a huge TV screen will broadcast the rally live from Clacton seafront on Sunday, April 28.

Spectators are able to get so close they can almost taste the action – and watch rally cars thunder past at three exclusive areas.

They will be based across the district, and located as follows:

• Ship Hill in Bradfield – for stages 1, 5 and 9

• New for 2019, St Mary’s in Little Bromley – for stages 3, 7 and 11

• Wick Road in Weeley Heath – for stages 4, 8 and 12

The biggest stage, at Ship Hill, will feature a heated marquee plus food and drink stands.

Half a dozen world championship level cars will join historic vehicles including a 1967 Austin Cooper (Mini), VW Beetle, Porsche 911 and Triumph TR7 V8.

The rally route – based on last year’s inaugural event – will run over three loops of stages during the day, with cars returning to the Clacton seafront service area between races.

Fans can catch a first glimpse of the cars on the Saturday evening ahead of a ceremonial start at 6pm at Clacton seafront – where crews will be flagged away by the town’s MP, Giles Watling.

The starting gun will fire the following morning with crews heading out to the stages from approximately 8.30am on Sunday.

Visitors can watch the action on the big screen while they wait for the cars to come back to service.

Event director Tony Clements said: “We started working on the 2019 rally shortly after we finished the inaugural event last year. The feedback from competitors and locals was very positive and we came away with a clear message inviting us back.

“We have added more stage miles, an additional spectator area, a VIP hospitality area and a big screen on Clacton seafront to make the most of the wonderful atmosphere there.

“The number, speed and quality of entries coming in was amazing and we look forward to working with our partners and the people of Clacton and Tendring to make this another special event for the area.”

Popular event is ‘another string to Tendring’s tourism bow’

Tendring District Council’s tourism chief Mick Skeels said the quick take-up of places – which were gone within 90 minutes – was a sign of how much of a hit the rally is with the community.

“With such popularity, I have high hopes this event will draw even more spectators this year than last year – and provide a boost to our local economy,” he added.

“The fact there are some amazing former World Rally Championship cars, and that the rally forms part of other championships, will only serve to promote this further.

“We’re looking forward to this top-notch event, which is another string to Tendring’s tourism bow.”

• For further information including event prices, visit the Corbeau Seats Rally website.