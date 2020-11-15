E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Public praised as district turns Covid-19 case numbers around

PUBLISHED: 12:33 15 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:33 15 November 2020

Neil Stock OBE, Leader of Tendring District Council, praised the efforts of residents for their role in tackling Covid-19. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Archant

Local politicians have praised the public in Tendring for helping to turn around their Covid-19 case rates which have fallen from one of the highest in the region to fifth lowest in the country.

During the week up to October 19, Tendring saw 116.7 positive coronavirus tests per 100,000 people, double the level in parts of Suffolk and Essex.

However, in the following weeks, rates have consistently fallen and in the seven days before November 7, only 63.5 positive cases were recorded per 100,000 people, the fifth lowest case numbers in the country and the second lowest in Essex.

Neil Stock OBE, Leader of Tendring District Council, praised the efforts of residents for their role in tackling Covid-19.

“My thanks go out to everyone who has played their part and helped to drive down cases in our area, along with the work of our public and environmental health teams who have acted swiftly to contain localised outbreaks as we have seen infection rates fluctuate quickly,” he said.

“However, we cannot and will not be complacent and it is important this good work continues so that we have the very best chance of being in the lowest tier of restrictions when the national measures end – which is vital to help our businesses, along with those who work in them, to get up and running again in a Covid-secure way.”

However, Dr Mike Gogarty, director of Public Health in Essex, said that despite the improving situation in Tendring residents need to continue to follow government guidelines by washing their hands regularly and social distancing.

He also praised the local council for the work to curtail case numbers.

He said: “We are not claiming any substantial success until we see a recognisable downward trend in transmission rates.

“I will say that partnership working with Tendring District Council Environmental Health Officers has been exemplary, there has been swift intervention when clusters of cases have been identified in the district and I feel that hygiene and social distancing messages have been adhered to.

“I would urge that people keep maintaining a social distance of 2 metres or more, self-isolate when symptoms occur before getting a Covid test and keep washing your hands. This is still of the utmost importance.”

