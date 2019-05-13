Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Wheelie bins arrive ahead of roll-out of Tendring's new waste service

13 May, 2019 - 16:48
The new wheelie bins are delivered Picture: WILL LODGE/MATT CATTERMOLE/TDC

The new wheelie bins are delivered Picture: WILL LODGE/MATT CATTERMOLE/TDC

Archant

Thousands of wheelie bins have been delivered to Tendring District Council ahead of the launch of its new waste service.

Jon Hamlet, street scene officer, with some of the new bins Picture: WILL LODGE/MATT CATTERMOLE/TDCJon Hamlet, street scene officer, with some of the new bins Picture: WILL LODGE/MATT CATTERMOLE/TDC

Bins will be delivered to homes across the district from June 10 for residents to use for black bag waste,

Homes will be on a fortnightly collection, with a weekly collection for food waste and a further weekly collection for recycling.

You may also want to watch:

The roll-out is expected to take ten weeks to complete.

Jon Hamlet, street scene manager, said: "We understand this is quite a big change and something that affects everyone in Tendring, which is why we are urging people to start preparing for it now.

"We'll be putting out more information as we get closer to the start of the roll-out, but would advise residents to look now at our website to remind themselves if they are getting a wheelie bin, and what their new collection day will be.

"We would also always recommend people look at how they can increase the amount they recycle, and now would be a good time to replace your recycling boxes or food caddy if they're lost or broken."

For more information see here.

Most Read

Town set to play in German pre-season tournament but Portman Road friendly unlikely

Ipswich Town are unlikely to play a home pre-season friendly this summer. Picture: ARCHANT

Heartbreak as playgroup targeted by vandals on four occasions in a week

Eye Opportunity Group was the target of vandalism four times within a week Picture: EYE OPPORTUNITY GROUP

Rich list reveals wealthiest people in East Anglia

Kirsten Rausing pictured at Trinity Park to receive her Honorary Degree from UCS Picture ARCHANT

Mud, glorious mud - Hundreds of competitors do battle with Maldon’s famous race

Competitors take part in the annual Maldon Mud Race Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Why kitchen scraps are now banned from brown bins in Ipswich

From May brown bins in Ipswich can only be used for garden waste.

Most Read

Town set to play in German pre-season tournament but Portman Road friendly unlikely

Ipswich Town are unlikely to play a home pre-season friendly this summer. Picture: ARCHANT

Heartbreak as playgroup targeted by vandals on four occasions in a week

Eye Opportunity Group was the target of vandalism four times within a week Picture: EYE OPPORTUNITY GROUP

Rich list reveals wealthiest people in East Anglia

Kirsten Rausing pictured at Trinity Park to receive her Honorary Degree from UCS Picture ARCHANT

Mud, glorious mud - Hundreds of competitors do battle with Maldon’s famous race

Competitors take part in the annual Maldon Mud Race Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Why kitchen scraps are now banned from brown bins in Ipswich

From May brown bins in Ipswich can only be used for garden waste.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Long delays on A12 after four vehicle crash

Motorists have been caught in delays after the four vehicle crash in Essex Picture: PC JON HARDY

Heartbreak as playgroup targeted by vandals on four occasions in a week

Eye Opportunity Group was the target of vandalism four times within a week Picture: EYE OPPORTUNITY GROUP

When is Lenny Henry appearing at the Ipswich Regent in 2019?

Who Am I Again? And Evening With Lenny Henry is coming to the Ipswich Regent in November 2019

Watch as two burglars steal £8,500 of Apple computers from Sudbury business

The men could be seen walking out to the front of the building carrying the computers which were worth an estimated £8,500. Picture: INDIGO ROSS

Judi Dench and Bill Nighy: Coming face to face with the great and the good at Gainsborough’s House

Bill Nighy with Nicole Farhi at the opening of her exhibition Heads and Hands which is currently on show at Gainsborough's House in Sudbury Photo: Julian Jans
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists