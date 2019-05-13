Wheelie bins arrive ahead of roll-out of Tendring's new waste service

The new wheelie bins are delivered

Thousands of wheelie bins have been delivered to Tendring District Council ahead of the launch of its new waste service.

Jon Hamlet, street scene officer, with some of the new bins

Bins will be delivered to homes across the district from June 10 for residents to use for black bag waste,

Homes will be on a fortnightly collection, with a weekly collection for food waste and a further weekly collection for recycling.

The roll-out is expected to take ten weeks to complete.

Jon Hamlet, street scene manager, said: "We understand this is quite a big change and something that affects everyone in Tendring, which is why we are urging people to start preparing for it now.

"We'll be putting out more information as we get closer to the start of the roll-out, but would advise residents to look now at our website to remind themselves if they are getting a wheelie bin, and what their new collection day will be.

"We would also always recommend people look at how they can increase the amount they recycle, and now would be a good time to replace your recycling boxes or food caddy if they're lost or broken."

For more information see here.