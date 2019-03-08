200 new council houses could be built to help tackle affordable housing crisis

A lack of affordable accommodation in Tendring has led a council to propose building 200 council homes to help those struggling to find somewhere to live.

A report to Tendring District Council's next cabinet meeting on Friday, October 11 says that the area "together with London and other parts of the south-east is facing a shortage of homes of all tenures".

But it warned that there is "in particular a shortage of good quality homes which are affordable to the on lower to middle incomes".

The report added: "The shortage of homes is pushing up market sale prices and rents to unaffordable levels for some households.

"Equally it is recognised that to attract new employment a good mix of aspirational as well as more affordable housing must be available for workers."

As such at the meeting this week, the council hopes to agree an "in principle" decision to build 200 new homes across Tendring.

Where those homes would be built would be decided on the merits of individual locations.

However the report said that the council "can take a lead to reshape the market" in some of its most deprived areas like Jaywick Sands, where it is difficult to attract new housing developments.

"The delivery of new, good quality affordable housing will support economic growth and underpin the renewal process in Jaywick Sands," it said.

"These new homes will be high quality, cost effective, meet local need, will facilitate regeneration and are in an area of acute deprivation."

Jaywick Sands, which is home to about 5,000 people, was once a popular holiday destination - but is now ranked as one of the most deprived parts of the country.

It even had the unfortunate distinction of being featured in a US election advert last year warning about economic degeneration.

The Tendring District Council report also says: "Until such time as the housing market stabilises it would be premature to look to undertake new build other than to deliver housing to social rents to ensure that for those priced out of the market the council can support these households."