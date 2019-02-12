Partly Cloudy

Victorian hospital once used to treat First World War soldiers sold off

PUBLISHED: 15:12 19 February 2019

The site of the former hospital in Dovercourt could be used as a car park for nearby Harwich and Parkeston FC fans Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The site of the former hospital in Dovercourt could be used as a car park for nearby Harwich and Parkeston FC fans Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A former isolation hospital built in the Victorian era is being sold off by an Essex council for an undisclosed sum.

The site, in Main Road, Dovercourt, originally opened to control the spread of infectious diseases – and later became a centre for treating soldiers during the First World War.

It closed its doors in 1938, and more recently land surrounding the hospital has been used as a council depot and for incubation units.

Since a fire in 2005 saw the demolition of remaining buildings, the land has only been used for car parking.

Now Tendring District Council chiefs have agreed to sell the site.

The new owner of the land has indicated they want to retain part of the it to facilitate parking for the neighbouring Harwich and Parkeston Football Club.

Council cabinet member for finance and corporate resources, Carlo Guglielmi, said: “This sale allows the council to take an unwanted site off its books in return for a fair price, while the new owner has a good asset in a reasonable location.”

