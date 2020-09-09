E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Black bin rubbish falls dramatically as recycling increases

PUBLISHED: 12:16 09 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:42 09 September 2020

Recycling rates have risen in Tendring. Picture: ARCHANT

Recycling rates have risen in Tendring. Picture: ARCHANT

ARCHANT

The amount of waste people are putting in their black bins in Tendring has fallen sharply - as more people take to recycling.

Tendring District Council (TDC) introduced a new recycling system last year.

As such, the recycling rate for the area was 36.6% in 2019/20, up from 27.4% the previous year.

It produced 9,198 tonnes of general recycling in 2019/20, up from 8,509 the year before.

You may also want to watch:

Black bag or bin waste dropped by a fifth - in 2018-19 each household on average threw away just over half a tonne of rubbish (512kg), but last year this dropped to 401kg.

The rise could have been even more - the council’s new recycling system did not come in until mid-way through the year, and for the month the new service was in place the recycling rate was 39.8%.

The biggest increase came in food and garden waste, which rose by 2,210 tonnes – from 5,013 to 7,223 tonnes.

Michael Talbot, the council’s cabinet member for environment, said: “We were confident that our new waste service would deliver improved recycling rates, and it is pleasing to see that the initial data has been borne out in the final figures.

“I am hopeful that this improvement is a trend which will continue going forward.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Grange Farm shooting: Kesgrave High School confirms Year 11 pupil involved

Police have cordoned off parts of Grange Farm in Kesgrave after a shooting Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Suffolk school to close as FIVE members of staff test positive for Covid

Samuel Ward Academy, in Haverhill, will not open on Monday after five teachers tested positive for coronavirus Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

90 school pupils told to self-isolate as eight staff members catch coronavirus

Eight staff members have tested positive for Covid-19 at Samuel Ward Academy in Haverhill. Headteacher Andy Hunter. Pictures: ARCHANT/SAMUEL WARD ACADEMY

Police responding to ‘major incident’ in Kesgrave

The Kesgrave community has reacted to the shooting in Grange Farm Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Teenager arrested as 15-year-old shot in Kesgrave

Police officers conduct a search on Friends Walk, Kesgrave Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Grange Farm shooting: Kesgrave High School confirms Year 11 pupil involved

Police have cordoned off parts of Grange Farm in Kesgrave after a shooting Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Suffolk school to close as FIVE members of staff test positive for Covid

Samuel Ward Academy, in Haverhill, will not open on Monday after five teachers tested positive for coronavirus Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

90 school pupils told to self-isolate as eight staff members catch coronavirus

Eight staff members have tested positive for Covid-19 at Samuel Ward Academy in Haverhill. Headteacher Andy Hunter. Pictures: ARCHANT/SAMUEL WARD ACADEMY

Police responding to ‘major incident’ in Kesgrave

The Kesgrave community has reacted to the shooting in Grange Farm Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Teenager arrested as 15-year-old shot in Kesgrave

Police officers conduct a search on Friends Walk, Kesgrave Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Boy appears in court after allegedly shooting fellow teenager with shotgun in Kesgrave

A 15-year-old boy has appeared in court after allegedly shooting a fellow teenager in Kesgrave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

WATCH: Timeline of how Kesgrave shooting horror unfolded

A police presence remains in place after a boy, 15, was shot in Kesgrave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Father pays tribute to ‘naturally beautiful’ 16-year-old daughter

Suffolk Coroners Court in Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Fashion chain axes Ipswich store after sales ‘battered by pandemic’

The fashion retailer Quiz has confirmed it will not be reopening its store in the Sailmakers shopping centre, Ipswich. A sign was on the window stating it is now closed. Picture: Archant

Government considering nationwide 10pm curfew

The public may be told to stay home during night time hours as the government considers bringing in a curfew Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN