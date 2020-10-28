E-edition Read the EADT online edition
‘Reckless’ man caught speeding at three times the limit on motorbike

PUBLISHED: 18:47 28 October 2020 | UPDATED: 18:47 28 October 2020

A man has been caught speeding more than three times over the limit in a 30mph zone in Tendring. Picture: PA ARCHIVE/PA IMAGES

A man has been disqualified from driving after being caught doing over three times the speed limit while riding through a 30mph zone in Tendring.

Marc Lear, of Browning Road, Brantham, was riding on the B1035, School Road, on July 4 when he was caught going 91mph.

The 45-year-old admitted the offence at Colchester Magistrates Court on Wednesday, October 21, and was disqualified from driving for 56 days.

He was also fined £120, ordered to pay £120 in costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

Matt Hine, manager of the Road Crime Team, said: “Marc Lear’s riding was reckless and could have led to tragedy.

“Travelling at more than three times the speed limit shows a complete and utter disregard for the rules of the road and safety of others.

“All it would have taken was for Lear to lose control for a moment or for a member of the public to step into the road and it could easily have led to someone being seriously injured or killed.

“We won’t tolerate people breaking the rules of the road and take action to prosecute those who do.”

