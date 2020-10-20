Students isolating after classmate tests positive for coronavirus

Students at Tendring Technology College are isolating after a classmate tested positive for Covid-19 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Several students at a north Essex secondary school have been forced into isolation after a classmate tested positive for coronavirus.

Tendring Technology College, which has campuses in Thorpe-le-Soken and Frinton-on-Sea, said a student had returned a positive Covid-19 test and all of the classrooms they were in will be deep-cleaned.

However, the school did not confirm which campus the affected students attended.

The students are set to return to school after the half-term break at the start of next month.

A spokesman for Tendring Technology College said: “We can confirm that a pupil at the academy has tested positive for Covid-19.

“In line with the Department for Education and Public Health England’s guidance, all close contacts of the pupil are now self-isolating and return to school on Monday, November 2 after the half term break.

“A deep clean of the zone and classrooms that the group has been based in is also taking place as a further precautionary measure.

“In the meantime, we will revert to providing virtual learning for all affected pupils whilst they are at home, so that they can continue their learning if they feel well enough to do so.

“The safety of our pupils and staff is our number one priority and we have written to parents to inform them and to reassure them of our processes and practices.”

