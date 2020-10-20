E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Students isolating after classmate tests positive for coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 11:17 20 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:17 20 October 2020

Students at Tendring Technology College are isolating after a classmate tested positive for Covid-19 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Students at Tendring Technology College are isolating after a classmate tested positive for Covid-19 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Several students at a north Essex secondary school have been forced into isolation after a classmate tested positive for coronavirus.

Tendring Technology College, which has campuses in Thorpe-le-Soken and Frinton-on-Sea, said a student had returned a positive Covid-19 test and all of the classrooms they were in will be deep-cleaned.

However, the school did not confirm which campus the affected students attended.

The students are set to return to school after the half-term break at the start of next month.

MORE: The schools in Suffolk where there have been positive coronavirus tests

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman for Tendring Technology College said: “We can confirm that a pupil at the academy has tested positive for Covid-19.

“In line with the Department for Education and Public Health England’s guidance, all close contacts of the pupil are now self-isolating and return to school on Monday, November 2 after the half term break.

“A deep clean of the zone and classrooms that the group has been based in is also taking place as a further precautionary measure.

“In the meantime, we will revert to providing virtual learning for all affected pupils whilst they are at home, so that they can continue their learning if they feel well enough to do so.

“The safety of our pupils and staff is our number one priority and we have written to parents to inform them and to reassure them of our processes and practices.”

MORE: Ipswich primary school class self-isolating after confirmed Covid case

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Cancer victim died after being turned away by doctors more than 10 times

Neepy was just 26 years old when she died in July. Picture: FAMILY/PA WIRE

Meet the new headteacher who is ‘completely transforming’ this Suffolk school

Dr Gareth Lloyd has joined Stoke College based in Stoke by Clare near Sudbury. Picture: ALISON McKENNY PHOTOGRAPHY

Wait for inquest into death of biker on A140 will pass a year

Police at the scene of a serious road traffic collision on the A140 at Dickleburgh on January 10, 2020, which killed David Clarke from Eye. Picture: Victoria Pertusa / Archant

Students isolating after classmate tests positive for coronavirus

Students at Tendring Technology College are isolating after a classmate tested positive for Covid-19 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt seeks sentencing change after pet theft debate

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt is seeking a change in sentencing guidelines for pet theft. Picture: PARLIAMENT LIVE TV