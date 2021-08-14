Were you part of a Suffolk tennis club?

Gallery

Published: 7:00 PM August 14, 2021

From The Archives East Guides Tennis Tournament at Framlingham July 1976 - Credit: Archant

In a year where sports clubs have had to bounce back after Covid we take a look through our archive of tennis clubs photos.

Tennis has always been a very popular sport with all ages with many tournaments taking place across the county.

From The Archives East Framlingham Tennis Tournament August 1990 - Credit: Archant

Many people got involved with the East Guides Framlingham Tennis Tournament back in August 1990.

Star Memories Some of the 10 year olds in the Felixstowe Junior Tennis tournament 1968 - Credit: Archant

A group of 10-years-old took part in the famous East Suffolk tennis championships in Felixstowe in 1968.

Clubs normally see a higher intake after the Wimbledon Championship in the summer.

Ipswich Tennis tournament in April 1973 - Credit: Archant

Were you a player in this junior tennis tournament at Ipswich in April 1973?

The junior tennis tournament at Bury St Edmunds in August 1975. - Credit: Archant

Junior tennis players got involved at the tournament at Bury St Edmunds in 1975.

From The Archives Coca-Cola Tennis tournament in Stowmarket July 1988 - Credit: Archant

Coca Cola sponsored the Stowmarket tennis tournament back in 1988, did you take part in it?

