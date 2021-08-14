Gallery
Were you part of a Suffolk tennis club?
In a year where sports clubs have had to bounce back after Covid we take a look through our archive of tennis clubs photos.
Tennis has always been a very popular sport with all ages with many tournaments taking place across the county.
Many people got involved with the East Guides Framlingham Tennis Tournament back in August 1990.
A group of 10-years-old took part in the famous East Suffolk tennis championships in Felixstowe in 1968.
Clubs normally see a higher intake after the Wimbledon Championship in the summer.
Were you a player in this junior tennis tournament at Ipswich in April 1973?
Junior tennis players got involved at the tournament at Bury St Edmunds in 1975.
Coca Cola sponsored the Stowmarket tennis tournament back in 1988, did you take part in it?
If you spot yourself in any of these photos and would like to order photos from this gallery, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.