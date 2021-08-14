News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Gallery

Were you part of a Suffolk tennis club?

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 7:00 PM August 14, 2021   
From The Archives EastGuides Tennis Tournament at FramlinghamJuly 1976

From The Archives East Guides Tennis Tournament at Framlingham July 1976 - Credit: Archant

In a year where sports clubs have had to bounce back after Covid we take a look through our archive of tennis clubs photos. 

Tennis has always been a very popular sport with all ages with many tournaments taking place across the county. 

From The Archives EastFramlingham Tennis TournamentAugust 1990

From The Archives East Framlingham Tennis Tournament August 1990 - Credit: Archant

Many people got involved with the East Guides Framlingham Tennis Tournament back in August 1990.

Star MemoriesSome of the 10 year olds in the Felixstowe Junior Tennis tournament 1968

Star Memories Some of the 10 year olds in the Felixstowe Junior Tennis tournament 1968 - Credit: Archant

A group of 10-years-old took part in the famous East Suffolk tennis championships in Felixstowe in 1968. 

Clubs normally see a higher intake after the Wimbledon Championship in the summer. 

FOR FLASHBACK AUG 23 10Were you a player in this junior tennis tournament at Ipswich in April 19

Ipswich Tennis tournament in April 1973 - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

Were you a player in this junior tennis tournament at Ipswich in April 1973?

FOR FLASHBACK SEPT 13 10The junior tennis tournament at Bury St Edmunds in August 1975.

The junior tennis tournament at Bury St Edmunds in August 1975. - Credit: Archant

Junior tennis players got involved at the tournament at Bury St Edmunds in 1975. 

From The ArchivesCoca-Cola Tennis tournament in Stowmarket July 1988Neg 128805EADT 5.7

From The Archives Coca-Cola Tennis tournament in Stowmarket July 1988 - Credit: Archant

Most Read

  1. 1 Matchday Recap: Fraser misses from spot in Town loss
  2. 2 Map reveals how rising sea levels could put coastal areas at flood risk
  3. 3 Revealed: The 10 most expensive villages to buy a home in Suffolk
  1. 4 Town set to sign Accrington defender Burgess
  2. 5 Suffolk couple overjoyed as cafe named among world's best
  3. 6 Elderly man's death caused by 'neglect' from care home
  4. 7 World famous graffiti artist Banksy confirms Suffolk work is his
  5. 8 Dispute in Suffolk over second largest Civil War hoard ever found
  6. 9 Breathtaking sea of yellow as 88,000 sunflowers bloom on Suffolk estate
  7. 10 Options galore, bare bones and a happy hunting ground as Cook plots perfect start away from home

Coca Cola sponsored the Stowmarket tennis tournament back in 1988, did you take part in it?

If you spot yourself in any of these photos and would like to order photos from this gallery, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.


Nostalgia
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

File photo dated 10-04-2021 of Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock during the Sky Bet Championship ma

Football

'The money they're spending they should win the league': Warnock on Blues

Mike Bacon

Author Picture Icon
Swain was sentenced to two years in jail following the crash

Suffolk Live

Lorry driver ignored lane closure before injuring police officers in crash

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Kelly Atcheson of Haverhill, Suffolk

Mum-of-six on benefits used drug cash for life of luxury in council house

Jane Hunt

Logo Icon
Macauley Bonne (left of picture) turns to celebrate after scoring to level the game at 2-2.

Football | Opinion

Mike Bacon: I promise, I am trying to see the bigger picture at Town

Mike Bacon

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus